Braden River defensive lineman makes verbal commitment

Braden River senior-to-be defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter Saturday afternoon, announcing his verbal commitment to the University of Florida.

"Hometown hero ... I'm staying home," Upshaw wrote in the tweet, along with a longer message thanking his coaches and supporters.

247Sports rates Upshaw as a three-star prospect, and the 25th-best strong-side defensive end in the country.

Upshaw is the third Pirate to commit to a Southeastern Conference school in the last few weeks. Running back Deshaun Fenwick is headed to the University of South Carolina, and defensive back Tyrone Collins pledged allegiance to the University of Missouri. Wide receiver Knowledge McDaniel also has offers from multiple SEC schools, including South Carolina, Missouri, the University of Mississippi and the University of Kentucky.