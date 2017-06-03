Braden River cornerback makes verbal commitment

Tyrone Collins tore his ACL this offseason, but the injury had no effect on the Braden River cornerback's college football stock.

The offers kept coming, and on Saturday, the senior-to-be made an announcement on his future via Twitter, pledging his allegiance to the University of Missouri.

Collins also held offers from the universities of Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

247Sports rates Collins as a three-star player, and the 84th-best cornerback in his class nationwide.