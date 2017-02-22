Bookstore1Sarasota to host Stephen King and Jerry Springer

Next month, two Sarasota-area celebrities will make back-to-back appearances at Bookstore1Sarasota.

Author Stephen King will host a book signing 2 p.m. March 15, and television personality and political commentator Jerry Springer will host a discussion 6 p.m. March 16, at the downtown book store's new location at 12 S. Palm Ave.

Stephen King, best known for his unique brand of horror, supernatural and fantasy short stories, novels and movies, will sign his new book, "End of Watch." To be eligible, customers must purchase a copy at the store (limited copies available Feb. 20), which will secure a place-in-line number. King will only sign copies of "End of Watch."

Jerry Springer, known best as host of "The Jerry Springer Show," has also worked in the political realm as a commentator. Springer's discussion, "Politics ... The New American Circus," will shed light on his insights into today's current political climate. Discussion is free, but reservations are required. Click here to reserve.