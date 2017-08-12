Booker football wants to make program's former glory new again

Typically, high school football training camps are about the new.

New players, new coaches, new schemes, new uniforms and a newfound confidence are among the expected talking points. Booker High has some of those new things, too, with a distinctly old-school flavor.

That’s by design. Dumaka Atkins is entering his second season as coach but his first full one as the man in charge. When he took over for Recharde Goodwyn last season, he didn’t have much time to make changes, but even then made it a point to talk about turning his players into “Booker guys.” Guys who give 100% for the school, not just on the field, but off it as well. Guys who help the people around them, and guys who find success no matter where their athletic careers may lead.

Regular season opener Who: Booker vs. Riverview What: High school football When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Where: Riverview High Booker players to watch: QB Talik Keaton, WR Jermaine Ziegler, DB Anthony Thomas

Atkins used the offseason to start implementing his plan. He started by bringing in his brother, Baraka Atkins, a former draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, to help coach the defense, but he didn’t stop there. Every coach on staff has some connection to Atkins’ past, whether it’s by blood or by circumstance, like assistant Fred Gilmore, who coached the Tornadoes when Atkins played.

The staff wants to bring back the glory days of Booker football, when the team was feared. The program’s peak was actually two seasons after Atkins graduated, when it reached the 2005 Class 3A title game against St. Augustine High, but Atkins was part of the turnaround, winning the school’s first district title under Gilmore in 2003.

The coaching staff’s plan to accomplish this isn’t complex.

“We have to hit people in the mouth,” Atkins said.

Atkins said he’s more comfortable in the head coaching role with this group of men around him, and it shows. Last season, he would watch drills in practice with hands on his knees, mainly saving his instruction for the offensive linemen, for that’s his area of experience. This season, he still watches with a laser-like gaze, but he’s more active, helping to “rush the passer” during offensive drills and yelling at all position groups equally.

Even on the field, what is new carries a hint of familiarity. Last year’s starting quarterback, Arthur Brantley, transferred to Riverview High, and taking his place will be University of South Florida verbal commit Talik Keaton, who has made a name for himself — at wide receiver, outside of a few random snaps at quarterback in the wildcat formation.

Keaton said he feels comfortable in the offense, and looked the part of a quarterback at practice on Aug. 15, running option plays without any mistimed handoffs or inaccurate pitches. He also displayed his strong arm, which he credits to playing centerfield in baseball for several years.

Talik Keaton looks for a receiver in practice.

In the spring, Atkins said Keaton would need to rely on his raw talent while behind center, but sounded more confident in his quarterback now that training camp is underway.

“He’s going to surprise some people, with his legs and with his arm. Depending on what the defense gives us, that’ll dictate how he picks them apart,” he said.

Keaton won’t have to do it alone. Senior Jermaine Zeigler will be a primary target, as will senior Anthony Thomas, who is also a mainstay of the Tornadoes’ defensive secondary.

The Tornadoes were 4-6 last season, and lost their starting quarterback. That’s not a combination that often leads to a quick turnaround, but there have been cases of it happening, even at Booker. The year before the Tornadoes’ state title game appearance, the program went 3-7.

If anyone can return the school to its former glory, it’s the group of men at the helm. That’s good, because they only have one goal in mind.

“Winning, and not only on Friday nights,” Atkins said. “A lot of the winning takes place in the offseason ... in the classroom ... (and) in the community. We are trying to get to that.”