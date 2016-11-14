Bomb threat at Lakewood Ranch church proves hoax

A Bradenton man was arrested Monday afternoon for making a bomb threat at a Lakewood Ranch church.

Ethan James Cole, 37, of 6215 Blueflower Court, walked into the St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 11315 Palmbrush Trail, Monday at noon and issued a threat according to a report by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Ethan Cole

The report said Cole told a church employee "a bomb would go off at 6 p.m. if he did not talk to the father of the church."

Deputies arrested Cole and the area was checked. No bomb was located.