County board rejects Siesta Key hotel setback request

“By the time this is over, we’ll all have a headache,” Board of Zoning Appeals Chair Paul Radauskas joked at a meeting June 12, where members heard an appeal that would allow bigger buildings to be closer to the sidewalk in Siesta Key, making the area look more like the walkable downtown.

The board heard an appeal from land use attorney Charlie Bailey, the man who is representing 1-800-ASK-GARY founder Gary Kompothecras in his efforts to change existing regulations to build a hotel on Siesta Key.

Bailey appealed an interpretation of county code by a zoning administrator that he and his client believed was wrong.

The debate was over how many feet a tall building would need to be from the sidewalk in a commercial district in Siesta Key, like the Village or the Stickney Point Road area.

Donna Thompson, a zoning administrator for the county, issued an interpretation in April that said the minimum street yard setback is 2 feet, except where the building is 35-feet tall or more. In that case, the building must be set back 25 feet from the street, or one-half the building height — whichever is higher.

Bailey argued that this interpretation was incorrect, and the two feet minimum is all that applies in the area. The County Commission then has the “unfettered right” to require an applicant to have a higher street yard setback, Bailey said, up to the maximum set out in the code.

“Either the zoning administrator has the final word, or the County Commission has the right to determine what the setback will be,” said board Chairman Paul Radauskas. “That’s really what the crux of the matter is.”

Members of the public stood up and said what they’ve been saying since Bailey and his client first surfaced in late 2016. They urged the board not to side with Bailey, and to do what they could to prevent potentially large developments and buildings from coming to Siesta Key.

Much of the dissent from the public was about the possible next steps if this appeal was approved: the prophesied hotel on the Key.

“The whole Siesta Key is against what they’re trying to do,” said Karen Williams, manager of the Marina del Sol condominium, although what exactly they’re trying to do has been ambiguous from the start.

Resident Malcolm Lazin, an attorney and a member of the Gulf and Bay Condominium Association, agreed, adding that there’s a reason there’s almost no information about the plan.

“Strategically, they decided not to present a plan because they know by presenting this massive hotel for Siesta Key it will diminish their chances of success,” he said.

However, Assistant County Attorney David Pearce was quick to remind board members more than once not to consider any proposed or potential plans, but to only look at the information and the code in front of them to make a decision on the interpretation.

Bailey argued that he was correct because of the purpose outlined in the Siesta Key Overlay District, regulations governing development on the island:

“This district is intended to promote pedestrian life by encouraging new commercial buildings to build to the sidewalk instead of requiring a street yard setback,” the code states.

This, according to Bailey, meant that a 2-foot street yard setback is all that was required, unless the County Commission chose to require otherwise.

However, the Board of Zoning Appeals didn’t see it that way. After the presentations drew several complaints of confusion, as well as numerous extended silences where discussion and questioning would normally take place, the board eventually voted 3-2 in favor of the administrator’s interpretation. According to this vote, the minimum street yard setback would change invariably if the building’s height exceeded 35 feet, not based on a decision from the County Commission.

After the meeting, board member Nicolas Hemes said he was just doing his job by voting to uphold the zoning administrator’s interpretation.

“There are underlying issues such as the amount of building in the barrier islands, and we definitely have to have laws on the books the protect that, and we’re very lucky to have that,” he told the Observer.

Bailey and his client have the opportunity to appeal the board’s decision in circuit court within 30 days.