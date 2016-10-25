Black Tie & Tales 10.27

Potty Talk

The new bathroom at Michael's on the Bay is much more modern than the bathroom of the previous structure. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ “A Private Evening in Selby’s Secret Garden” was an invite-only event to announce the commencement of a master planning stage for the gardens, as well as a lead gift from Nathalie McCulloch toward the future construction of a new library facility. The event also served as the debut for the new Michael’s on the Bay, which was completely renovated by Michael Klauber and Phil Mancini of Michael’s On East. The event space features new lighting and carpeting, as well as a new sound system. The changes give the space a more contemporary and natural feel with a breathtaking view of the bay, but the real excitement from the renovation was the women’s bathroom. Transformed from its vintage yellow-tile, institutional look, it’s now large and modernized, complete with a vanity area for brides to do their makeup.

A Timeless Treasure

Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner shows off her timeless dress with her husband, Noah Riner. Photo courtesy of Britt Riner.

We love an outfit that tells a good story, and the 1920s-style flapper dress that Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner wore at the league’s Art of Food Masquerade Saturday has quite a history. The dress originally belonged to longtime JLS member Kari Hagar, who passed away June 7. Her husband, George Hagar, donated all of her clothes to the league, so the members decided to hold a Junior League Estate Sale Friday and Saturday at JLS Headquarters.

Riner was working the sale when one of her fellow members found the flapper dress and insisted that she try it on. She liked the fit so much that she bought it and decided to wear it to the masquerade Oct. 22, at Selby Public Library.

“I can’t imagine how hard it was for her husband to give away his wife’s things,” she says. “But it is all the more a privilege to wear one of her dresses because he gave it to an organization she cherished and some of her best friends picked it out just for me.”

Belated Birthday Surprise

Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb surprises Ballet Master Pavel Fomin with a birthday cake and photograph of famed ballerina Anna Pavlova. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

There was a special surprise in store for Sarasota Ballet Master Pavel Fomin Oct. 17, at the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet Meet Me at the Barre event. After the cocktail hour, attendees were ushered into the Jane B. Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, where all the members of the company were introduced on stage. Right after Fomin was introduced, an enormous birthday cake was wheeled out in honor of his 75th birthday, which was Oct. 16. Director Iain Webb presented Fomin with the cake as well as a photo of famed ballerina Anna Pavlova from his personal collection.

Tidbits

Roger Capote surprises dance partner Sarah Haworth with a bouquet of flowers at CANDance rehearsal. Courtesy photo.

Perfect partners ... Proving to be the ever-chivalrous dance partner, Roger Capote had a beautiful flower arrangement of roses, peonies and orchids delivered to Michael’s On East at the end of CANDance rehearsal for his professional dance partner, Sarah Haworth ... In with the new... Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center honored retiring board member of nine years, Susan Lanier, and welcomed new board members Danyiell Blosser, Patrick Duggan, Barbara Gardener and Diane Muldoon at a reception Oct. 23, at Jerry and Becky Mahoney’s home ... Party crashers ... Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson would have been proud at CANDance this year counting the multiple party crashers at the event. We’ll see if this trend keeps up ... Beautiful disaster...Beware, ladies: stilettos and escalators do not mix well. Saks Fifth Avenue Vice President

Ben and Raeanna Kalkert sport their award-winning masks. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

and General Manager Terri Najmolhoda reminds ladies coming to Key to the Cure on Thursday of the ultimate rule: stand on your toes ... Started from the bottom, now he’s here ... Jesse White, owner of Sarasota Architectural Salvage, donated several pieces to the new Selby’s Secret Garden exhibit at Selby Gardens. Little known to most, White was once an intern at the gardens. Masked beauties ...Recent Junior League of Sarasota transfer RaeAnna Kalkert won best mask with her husband, Ben Kalkert, at the Junior League of Sarasota’s Art of Food Masquerade Oct. 22. Who says the new kid on the block doesn’t know what’s up?