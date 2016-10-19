Black Tie & Tales 10.20.16

Tidbits

Raise the Roof Party pampers guests

Michelle Brault gets her makeup done by Anne Casanova, cosmetic department manager/makeup artist at The Met. Casanova offered complimentary makeup touch-ups throughout the night. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

A little birdie told us that last year at the SPARCC Amazing Raise — Raise the Roof Party, many female competitors reported the challenges left them sweaty and not looking their best for the after-party. Organizers decided that this year, they would offer a makeup touch-up station at Michael’s On East. Anne Casanova, cosmetic department manager and makeup artist at The Met, offered the service free of charge throughout the night.

SPARCC supporters celebrated three weeks of fundraising, culminating in the main event, The Amazing Raise, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Michael’s On East. More than 360 people attended the after-party, and though the total numbers from the night are still being calculated, $61,361 was raised throughout the three weeks leading up to the event.

Bachelor's auction heats up McCurdy's

Team ACS (American Cocktail Society), a fundraising team for the annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast

Bachelor Daniel Hoffman, a professional opera singer, performs in an attempt to catch the attention of a potential bidder. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

Cancer walk, held its A Date for Goodness Sake Bachelor Auction Thursday, Oct. 13, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre. Cliff Roles and Lulu emceed, and 14 suncoast inhabitants acted as bachelors. Each man represented a particular charity and came with his own package that was given to the highest bidder. Some packages were worth more than $1,000 and featured date-night activities such as two Orioles spring training game tickets. Highlights included a secret Superman, Christian Grey impersonator and solo opera performance.

Solemen Reception debuts Hungarian wine

Michael Klauber explains the three varieties of dry white wines from Hungary that made their American debut at the Soleman Reception. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

The solemen for the 2016 Wine Women & Shoes Signature Luncheon were revealed and put into teams at the Solemen Reception Thursday, Oct. 13, at Saks Fifth Avenue. Sponsors and loved ones gathered to celebrate the 60 men, who will act as ambassadors, escorts and servers to the women at the luncheon Nov. 18. Michael Klauber introduced three white wines from La Favorita vineyard in Tokaji, Hungary that made their American debut at the event: Hárslevelű “Arioso,” 2015; Muscat “Vivace,” 2015 and Furmint “Allegro,” 2015.

Honoring one of Black Tie's finest: John the Gentleman

John Hunter and 9-year-old black poodle rescue, Oliver, on the runway at the Designing Women Boutique fashion show last year. Courtesy photo.

The Black Tie scene has lost one of its stalwart patrons, volunteers and true gentlemen, John Hunter. Often spotted alongside his wife, Janet, at almost every charity event at the check-in table, John was always seen smiling ear to ear and often full of delightful conversation. The Hunters are longtime supporters of the Circus Arts Conservatory, La Musica, Community AIDS Network and, more recently, the Florida Poodle Rescue. John and 9-year-old black poodle rescue, Oliver, were featured on the runway at last season’s Designing Women Boutique fashion show, “An Evening at the Moulin Rouge.” His smile and good soul will be missed by many and especially on these pages.