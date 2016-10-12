Black Tie & Tales 10.13.16

Season is near ... and I know this because I’m starting to run out of room in my shiny new planner (next time, I’ll buy one that has more than three lines of space for Saturday and Sundays — rookie mistake).

Last week I stopped by my second Designing Daughters event, (Beauty) Bar Crawl at Fresh Salon Spa Style on Oct. 6. Nearly 100 ladies — and a few supportive men — came out to enjoy various beauty treatments to benefit the Designing Daughters Grant Fund.

Between the stocked bar, delectable-looking hors d’oeuvres and massage, manicure and hair styling treatments, I think it’s fair to say that this new “crawl” was the perfect pampering opportunity.

Everyone was dressed to the nines, but Carrie Riley and Ana Hagimasuri caught my eye with their fashion-forward ensembles. I’ve learned that white is always acceptable in Florida — even after Labor Day — and these ladies proved why. Not only did they show that white is the perfect color to dress up, they proved that friends whose outfits complement each other will always be great candidates for our Instagram (wink wink, nudge nudge).

On Oct. 7, I got my first look at the beautiful Asolo Repertory Theatre for the Women in a Changing World panel. I arrived before the afterglow party began and was lucky enough to hear what these four inspiring speakers had to say about being a working woman today. The panelists spoke about overcoming obstacles such as wage differences and lowered expectations based on gender, as well as the age-old question of “Can I have it all?” when it comes to balancing work and family life.

The afterglow party featured a catered dinner and gave attendees the opportunity to donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, the organization the event benefited.