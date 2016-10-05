Black Tie & Tales 10.06.16

Dear Sarasota Social Scenesters,

Hi! I’ve met some of you, but many of you don’t know me yet. So allow me to introduce myself: I’m Niki Kottmann, and I’m the Observer’s new Black Tie reporter. I’m about to become your go-to girl for anything and everything related to the Black Tie world, and I think this is the start of something pretty great.

I’ve only been here for three months, so a lot of people have been asking me what I think of Sarasota so far. Because I’m the definition of a transplant (I was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago and have never spent a Christmas anywhere I couldn’t see my breath outside), I thought I’d share what I’ve learned about this land of sunshine I now call home.

Let’s recap some of the events that I’ve gotten the chance to cover so far.

Event Organizer Shannon Hankin and Erin Christy were all smiles at the Junior League of Sarasota July Meet & Greet on Saturday, July 9.

The first event I photographed after moving here was the Junior League of Sarasota July Meet and Greet on July 9. It was here that I learned that my preconceived notions about the ladies of Sarasota were correct: they’re chic, they know how to plan events for a good cause and they own a lot of Lilly Pulitzer dresses.

Later that month, on July 22, I covered Goodwill Manasota’s Little Black Dress with Pop! Fashion Show and Luncheon. Here I learned a few valuable lessons: Girl Scout cookies are still delicious (especially on a cupcake), and nobody should ever underestimate the

Chocolate cupcakes with chocolate frosting and a Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie garnish were served for dessert at the Little Black Dress with Pop! Fashion Show and Luncheon at Michael's On East on Friday, July 22.

selection of treasures at Goodwill. Also, switching between devouring a plate of food at Michael’s On East and taking photos of models strutting the runway next to me is a skill I’ve yet to master.

On Sept. 10, I attended A Taste of Downtown Food & Wine Festival. This gave me the opportunity to see the beautiful Sarasota Opera House, hear a performance by the Sarasota Youth Opera and add even more restaurants to the ridiculously long “Eat Here” note on my phone.

Sheree Damato, Lori Hill, Karen Larzelere and Tom Larzelere enjoy wine and food samples at the third annual A Taste of Downtown Food & Wine Festival at the Sarasota Opera House on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Perhaps one of the most important lessons I’ve learned however, is that there’s more to the social scene than the mouthwatering hor d’oeuvres and gorgeous dresses. On Sept. 29, I stopped by the Wrapped in Love photo shoot at Cliff Roles' studio and learned the amazing story of how fellow Midwesterner Karen MacDonald started a line of head wraps, body wraps and other accessories for breast cancer patients and

Doni Schaefer models a Wrapped in Love wrap that is chemotherapy port accessible at the photoshoot at Cliff Roles' studio on Thursday, Sept. 29.

survivors after losing her mother to the disease eight years ago. MacDonald says she launched the line last year to help these women regain their dignity.

Based on the joy radiating from the women I saw preparing for their photos, I think her approach might be working.

Until next time,

Niki