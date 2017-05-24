Black Tie & Tales 05.25.17

Pretty in pink

Allison Cornell, Erin Graham, Lauren Wohlwend and Kelsey Alholm — Photo courtesy of Lauren Wohlwend

Lauren Wohlwend was showered with love by 30 of her closest friends and family on May 20 in celebration of her daughter-to-be, who is expected to arrive on June 27. Erin Graham, Allison Cornell and Kelsey Alholm co-hosted the event at Lauren’s childhood home, where guests sipped rosé and fresh fruit puree bellinis that the bartender made fresh to order, along with mocktails for the other moms-to-be. Upon entering the party, which was themed around the color scheme of the baby’s nursery (soft pink, light grey, silver and gold), guests filled out “Wishes for the Little One” cards for baby Wohlwend, which added a special sentimental touch to the affair. As if that’s not heart melting enough, guests learned that the baby will sleep in the same bassinet that Lauren once slept in. Her grandfather made it by hand from a walnut tree that grew on his father’s farm in Kentucky. “My favorite moments were the endearing toasts from my co-hosts and receiving invaluable parenting advice from my friends who are already mommies,” Lauren says.

Cheers to your health

Sam Solie and Dr. Washington Hill — Photo courtesy of Kara Saunders

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation supporters ordered drinks from familiar faces May 18 at the foundation's Celebrity Bartending Event at Libby’s L-Bar. Bartenders included the hospital’s Pam Ramhofer, Jean Lucas, Mason Ayers and David Verinder along with Drs. Reuben Holland, Karen Hamad, Cindy vonWaldner, Edward Stolarski and Jonathan Hoffberger. The event raised funds for the 2017 EPIC (Employee Partners in Caring) Campaign, which has helped SMHF raise more than $892,854 for staff education, equipment, facilities and technology upgrades at Sarasota Memorial Hospital since the campaign’s inception in 2002.

Tidbits

Bring ‘em out … The chefs of Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Men Who Cook & Brew made quite an entrance during the parade of chefs on May 21 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Gary W. Sweetman made guests laugh when he pushed off the doorframe for support so he could jump into the venue, and Doug Cordier got so overcome by excitement for his first chef experience that after walking in he had to ask where he was supposed to go …

Gary W. Sweetman prepares to jump into the venue on May 21 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to make his grand entrance as a returning chef at Men Who Cook & Brew. Photo by Niki Kottmann

High-achieving women … The Junior League of Sarasota put a unique twist on the concept of a paddle raise at their annual dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Attendees were encouraged to raise the red paddle at their place setting if they had participated in certain events or done extra work for JLS, including serving more than their required number of volunteer hours.