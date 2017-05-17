Black Tie & Tales 05.18.17

No boys allowed ...?

Diana and Matt Buchanan — Photo courtesy of Diana Buchanan

Diana Buchanan was all smiles during her vibrant mommy-to-be celebration May 11 at The Field Club. Katie Biter and Crystal Lahners hosted the baby shower, which included 30 of Diana’s closest girlfriends and female family members. The women enjoyed lunch, Lucy Mae cake from Sift Bakehouse and a game of What’s in Your Purse? Guests looked at a list giving point values to items women carry in their purse. Molly Biter took home the title of most crowded purse with the highest point value (we hope nobody got the 10-point item, which was a speeding ticket!) The girls-only vibe was briefly interrupted for the most special moment of the event, when Diana’s husband, Matt Buchanan, showed up and surprised her with a bouquet of pink roses. Diana and Matt are expecting their daughter in June. “Baby girl Buchanan was showered with so much love,” Diana says. “My heart is so full!” Pamm Behr is hosting a second shower for the soon-to-be mom of three next week at Shoogie Boogies.

Golfing for Alan

Jen Rust and her family hosted the third annual Alan Rust Memorial Classic Golf Tournament on May 13 at Stone Mountain Golf Club in Stone Mountain, GA. The tournament honors the legacy of Jen’s brother, Alan Rust, who died in an accident in 2014, and for whom her family started The Alan Rust Memorial Scholarship Fund shortly after. The Rusts awarded four deserving high school students from Gwinnett County, GA (where Jen and Alan grew up) with $2,5000 college scholarships.

Scholarship recipient Eli Young, Jen Rust and scholarship recipients Brianna Alexander and Austin Hohm — Photo courtesy of Jen Rust

Jen is thankful for the donors (most of whom are from Sarasota and Tampa), 120 golfers (five from Sarasota and St. Petersburg) and 20 volunteers who made the event possible, as well as those who contributed to the auction, including The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for donating a two-night stay at the hotel. “We look forward to growing this event each year and possibly even bringing it to Sarasota soon,” Jen says.

Tidbits

Ryan and Kyla Callahan — Photo by Niki Kottmann

Run philanthropists, run … Several Sarasotans headed north and laced up their running shoes on May 12 to run in the Miles for Moffitt fundraiser at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa. The race, which is comprised of a 10K, 5K and one-mile race for varying skill levels, is an annual fundraiser for Moffitt Cancer Center that raised $1,039,170 through its online campaign and attracted Sarasotans such as Kimberly Francola and Heather McLain … Stars in the SRQ … We were blinded by the star power of all the sports celebrities who swarmed to Sarasota on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Among the celebs who came out for the Dick Vitale Gala were honorees Bob Huggins and Brian Kelly, Tampa Bay Lightning player Ryan Callahan, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi and several other NCAA coaches and former players.