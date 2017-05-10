Black Tie & Tales 05.11.17

Fashionable festivities

Local fashion and beauty writer Heather Dunhill knows a thing or two about style, so when it came time to celebrate her upcoming graduation from The New School for Public Engagement in New York City on May 17, her friends had their work cut out for them. Elisabeth Waters, Shelley Binion Sarbey and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed served as planners for the love-themed soirée, which took place May 7 at Elisabeth’s home.

Shelley Binion Sarbey, Heather Dunhill, Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed — Photo by Cliff Roles

What was the occasion? Heather just completed a customized bachelor’s degree that focused on how political and sociological factors affect artists and their work. She earned the degree remotely with a few trips to NYC to see her advisers. When planning the celebration, her friends remembered that Heather’s favorite shape is the classic pursed lip (lipstick-covered, of course), so they adorned Elisabeth’s house in lip-shaped confetti and love balloons.

Guests also kissed napkins and signed them before putting the love notes on a board in lieu of signing a guest book at the Kisses for Heather station. The 44 partygoers enjoyed some of the lady of honor’s favorite things, including cocktail shrimp, sushi and Der Dutchman doughnuts and posed by the Beneva Flowers-covered selfie wall, where they were encouraged to tag their social media posts with #HDNewSchoolGrad17.

“The love makes my brain explode into 10,000 tiny pieces of heart-shaped confetti — feeling entirely grateful,” Heather says.

The fast and the philanthropic

The Exotic Car Show on May 7 drew 150 people — Photo courtesy of Mya Widmyer

May 7 marked the inaugural Exotic Car Show hosted by Marko Radisic at Precision Driving. The event, a fundraiser for Child Protection Center, served as a kick-off of sorts for CPC’s Men, Whiskey, Watches and Wheels event that will be held in December. CPC Special Events Associate Mya Widmyer says Marko arranged for more than $12 million worth of exotic cars to be on-site. The 150 guests also enjoyed fare from two food trucks and entertainment provided by Artem Starkov and saxophone player Marlon Boone. With the combination of a paddle raise and auction, the event raised nearly $30,000 for CPC.

Spring into summer

Parent Michelle Lea and PA Spring Luncheon Chair and Parent Daria Spina — Photo courtesy of Terri Medina

As the school year winds down, it’s never too late to recognize the parents that give endless support to their students. The Out-of-Door Academy did just that at its annual Parent Association Spring Luncheon on May 5 at Polo Grill and Bar’s Fete Ballroom. The 145 eventgoers enjoyed lunch, raffles, silent auction items and shopping, all while celebrating the parents of the class of 2017. Daria Spina and the PA Board chaired the celebration, which provided funds to enhance students and faculty at The Out-of-Door Academy. One highlight was a faux-heated moment between Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp, who both put most of their raffle tickets in a Joe Malone basket. Donna joked that whichever one of them got it would have to split it, but when she went to the restroom, Tammy went rogue and turned on her. She won the basket and tried to claim Donna's half.

Tidbits

Macy and Brooks McHugh — Photo by Cliff Roles

No stage fright here … Before their mom was sworn in as a 12th Judicial Circuit Court judge on May 5, children of Matt and (now Judge) Andrea McHugh, Macy, 6, and Brooks, 5, recited the Pledge of Allegiance … Hole in one … It was all about the polo shirts, visors and surprisingly helicopters on May 5 at the 16th Annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament at Laurel Oak Country Club. One of the highlights was the helicopter ball drop contest during which participants bought and then dropped more than 400 numbered golf balls from a AeroIQ helicopter hovering 150 ft over a hole on the green. Participants competed to get the first golf ball in the hole or ball closest to the pin to win $5,000. Mark Waeltin and Tim Towell combined luck with precision and won the contest ...

Jaclyn Palau Campbell with daughters Catalina and Sienna Palau Campbell

Special delivery … Jaclyn Palau Campbell and husband Brent Campbell welcomed daughter Sienna Palau Campbell at 3:09 p.m. May 1. She weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and measured 20.5 inches. Mom and baby are doing well and big sister Catalina has already assumed the role of affectionate older sister ... The gift of friendship ... Compeer recognized its volunteers May 4 during an appreciation luncheon at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Eventgoers sipped lemonade and sweet tea while dining on fried chicken, watermelon and potato salad at the picnic-themed affair, and at every place setting there was a box of Junior Mints to thank them for their “comMINTment" to the organization.