Black Tie & Tales 05.04.17

New College, old philanthropic tradition

Student Sabrina Finn and Felice Schulaner — Photo by Casey Brooke Lawson

The New College Foundation’s annual Scholarship Luncheon yet again attracted dozens of local leaders and philanthropists on April 20 at the New College Foundation office on campus. Guests celebrated the combined gifts of more than $750,000 to support academically gifted students with financial needs. Approximately 20 students and more than 60 donors attended, including Black Tie regulars Francine Blum, Bill and Audrey Coleman and Bill and Betsy Johnston, among many others. Three students who made speeches at the event were third-year language and cognitive neuropsychology student Sabrina Finn, third-year biochemistry student Yara Rincon and second-year marine biology student Mackenna Jensen. The students spoke about the opportunities the college has afforded them thus far, exemplifying how significant the giving tradition of many alums and other community members is for a school where more than 50% of the students require financial assistance and 28% come from low-income families that qualify for federal Pell Grants.

Mary Anne Young, executive director of the New College Foundation, with student speakers Sabrina Finn, Yara Rincon and Mackenna Jensen, and New College President Don O’Shea — Photo by Casey Brooke Lawson

“You have a critical role in making that New College education possible," New College President Don O’Shea said when addressing the donors. "We think of our students as academic athletes. Your generosity helps us attract the best and brightest students in a highly competitive academic arena.”

Crystal and Diamond Society inductees help Asolo shine brighter

Herman and Sharon Frankel — Photo by Niki Kottmann

The upstairs lobby featured rows of chairs instead of the usual table-and-chair event arrangements on April 27 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. Crystal Society members are Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters who give more than $1 million to the company, and at the group’s latest induction ceremony, Herman and Sharon Frankel and Larry and Debbie Haspel joined the ranks of the generous donors before them.

Debbie and Larry Haspel — Photo by Niki Kottmann

Designing Women Boutique was also honored as the newest member of the Diamond Society for donating more than $500,000 to the Asolo Rep’s endowment since 2004. Co-founders of the boutique Diane Roskamp, Jean Weidner Goldstein and Margaret Wise attended, along with Board Chairwoman Ida Zito, who presented Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards with a check for $50,000.

Board Chairwoman Ida Zito gets a kiss on the check from Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards after presenting him with a check for $50,000. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Tidbits

Winner, winner ... Check out the Black Tie Season Standouts special section in your copy of the Observer to find out who won our fashion standouts contest. Our calendar is freeing up, so maybe it’s time to start planning your ensembles for next season … Spreading the love … Loveland Village, a nonprofit that provides educational, vocational and residential programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its major fundraiser on April 29 at Lamoureux Clubhouse at Loveland Village in Venice. Loveland Gala: Emerald Nights guests included many familiar faces from the Sarasota black tie scene who enjoyed cocktails, dinner, a live auction and dancing, all while supporting the organization.

Ashley Leon, Anna Foster, Daniela Koci, Lourdes Fuller and Nikki Betz — Photo courtesy of Alicia King Robinson

Correction

The print version of the Just Married story in the April 27 issue of the Observer incorrectly named the city where the couple went to college, Collegeville, Pa., and incorrectly identified Kim Poslock when speaking about the year she and her husband, Christian Poslock, began dating.