Black Tie & Tales 01.19.17

Party Prep

Brenda and Geoffrey Michel — Photo by Cliff Roles

It’s never too early to party. Asolo Repertory Theatre Annual Gala 2017 chairwomen Anne Charters, Caroline Ellerson, Susan Malloy Jones and Jill Ramsey hosted a special gala pre-party at The Met on Jan. 11 for 75 Asolo supporters. The event was a chance for guests to get excited for the company’s upcoming “La Fete de Monte Carlo.” Attendees enjoyed a Shaken, Not Stirred martini bar, purchased raffle tickets for the 007’s London weekend getaway package and Bond Girl shopping and spa day package, and shopped for the perfect secret-agent ensemble for the gala on March 4.

Hollywood chic meets Sarasota sleek

Olga Ovchiyan and Brandy Coffey — Photo courtesy of Olga Ovchiyan

Keller and Williams on the Water hosted its annual gala to kick off the new year in style at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota on Jan. 14. The event was Hollywood themed and featured a red carpet where the roughly 300 guests got the chance to strike their best movie star pose for the camera. An evening of thanks ensued, during which employees expressed their appreciation for agents and strategic partners and celebrated the work that was done in the past year. Guests enjoyed drinks, a formal dinner and a short awards presentation that honored Maria Rocha with the 2016 Cultural Icon Award.

Tidbits

Sarah Horvath, Teanna Wilson, Jen Rust, Amanda Pileggi, Ashley Dooley and Lea Buchanan - Photo courtesy of Jen Rust

Blissful bride … It’s old news that Jen Rust got engaged to boyfriend Steve Johnson on Dec. 23, but the latest is that the bride found her dream dress at Blush Bridal Sarasota on Jan. 13. Rust was thankful that her best friends were able to accompany her with fewer than 24 hours’ notice and that her mother, Ruth Liddicott Rust, was able to give her input via Facetime … Tropical travelers … Erin Christy and Jessica Chase were a few of the many Sarasotans who traveled all the way to the Hawaiian island of Kauai to celebrate the wedding of Courtney Church and Tyler Del Buono with local Maid of Honor Stephanie Church (Courtney’s sister) at St. Regis Princeville Resort on Jan. 13 … An eventful occasion … Ashley Gruters, owner of SRQTees Wedding and Event Planning, celebrated the sixth anniversary of her company this week. Gruters kicked off her sixth year of work with a wedding that she planned for clients Jenna Wyss and Gregory Taylor at the Powel Crosley Estate on Jan. 15.