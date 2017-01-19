Bird Key homes sells for $3.6 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brenda Brown Rever and Phil Rever, of Sarasota, sold their home at 267 Robin Drive to Robert Pangia, of New York City, for $3.6 million. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.55 million in 1999.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Michael and Desiree Trahan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 700 Lyons Lane to Jeffrey and Jeanne Dorn, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $2.2 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,775,000 in 2011.

Bird Key

Harvey Sheldon and Laura Traeger, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold their home at 524 N. Spoonbill Drive to Michael Berger and Judith Berger, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.85 million. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.67 million in 2015.

Landwirth

Mason Martin LLC sold the home at 570 Broadway to Robert and Patricia Lopez, of Longboat Key, for $1,044,400. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,990 square feet of living area.

The Players Club

Robert and Evelyn Wachs, of Philadelphia, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 1465 Gulf of Mexico Drive to W.A.S. Tower L.B.K LLC for $575,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,548 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 1995.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Joseph and Mary Mazza, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6941 Poinsettia Ave. to Nicholas and Denise Drizos, of Lakewood Ranch, for $512,200. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1993.

Banyan Bay Club

Rafael and Terry Guzman sold the Unit 302 condominium at 5265 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Margaret DeRidder, of Southbury, Conn., for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 1996.

Seaplace II

Pasquale and Arlene Figaro, of Naples, sold their Unit M1-213H condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Ann-Marie Thompson, of Oxford, Mass., for $432,300. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 1991.

Lido Harbour South

James Turner, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Marianne Watts, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2015.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Ann Boyd, Stephen Duffy, Neil Duffy and Brian Duffy, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1004 condominium at 2115 Harbourside Drive to James Theiss and Margaret Theiss, trustees, of Cincinnati, for $340,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1992.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Julianne Delaney and Richard Ferlauto, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 23 condominium at 685 Spanish Drive N. to Larry and Lynn Sekel, of Lancaster, Pa., for $280,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2008.

Beach Harbor Club

Elaine Curnow, of Bradenton, sold her Unit F-304 condominium at 3810 Gulf of Mexico Drive to George Harrigan, of Longboat Key, for $230,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $106,300 in 1998.