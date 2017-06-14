Bird Key home sells for $6.35 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Chari and Paul Polley, of Edgartown, Mass., sold their home at 467 Meadow Lark Drive to Teresa Park, trustee, of Sarasota, for $6.35 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,579 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $995,000 in 1998.

Longboat Key Club

Thomas and Karen Bernstein, of Pittsburgh, sold their home at 1011 Longboat Club Road to James and Theresa Wolohan, of Saginaw, Mich., for $2.3 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,827 square feet of living area.

Marina Bay

Rodger and Beverly Rohde, of Saddle River, N.J., sold their Unit 144 condominium at 2410 Harbourside Drive to H. Lee and Linda Scott, of Longboat Key, for $1.9 million. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $735,000 in 1993.

Steven Tick, Phillip Tick and Harold Tick sold their Unit 332 condominium at 2550 Harbourside Drive to Robert Gaines, of Longboat Key, for $763,300. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $436,400 in 1996.

Country Club Shores

James and Dolores Pinski, of Kankakee, Ill., sold their home at 1015 Bogey Lane to Christopher Sachs, trustee, of New Canaan, Conn., for $1.5 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,405 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.1 million in 2008.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Susan Wagner, of Plymouth, Ind., sold the Unit A-603 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Rochelle Heinz, trustee, of Western Springs, Ill., for $1,235,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2005.

Gulf of Mexico Drive

Sandra and Charles Dale, of Findlay, Ohio, sold their home at 5930 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Madden, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $955,000 in 2013.

St. Armands Towers North

Silvana Nandin and Antonia Giliberti sold their Unit 83 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John and Cynthia Smith, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2003.

Fairway Bay III

Ann Mumford, trustee, and Earl Mumford, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 641 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Ralph Harvey and Richalie Harvey, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $790,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 1998.

Charles and Anne Lieberman sold their Unit 527 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Elizabeth Fusco and Joseph DiProspero, of London, United Kingdom, for $710,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2008.

Sea Gate Club

Karen Peterson sold the Unit 7-C condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bruce Weintraub, of Hudson, for $755,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $528,000 in 2011.

Key Towers South

Thomas and Georgia Conroy, of Lakewood, N.J., sold their Unit 11-E condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Sastri Harnarayan, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 1993.

St. Armands Towers South

Brian Merritt, trustee, sold the Unit 65 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jeff and Heather Merritt, of El Cajon, Calif., for $610,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2004.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Edward Ledding and Nancy Ledding, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 131 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stephen and Stephanie Heyroth, of Long Grove, Ill., for $490,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 1992.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Bernard and Laura Cohen, trustees, of Madison, Wis., sold the Unit 818 condominium at 81 Bayport Way to Richard Halik Jr., of Bloomfield, N.J., for $465,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 1992.

Seaplace II

Mary Roma, of Binghamton, N.Y., sold her Unit M1-316J condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Moira Little, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $456,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2000.

Windward Bay

Charles and Ina Logue, trustees, of Randolph, N.J., sold the Unit 301 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robin Childress, of Manakin Sabot, Va., for $438,800. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 2005.

Turtle Crawl

Christopher and Kellie Galati sold their Unit T-403 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sergey Poskotin and Svetlana Bichurina, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $415,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2003.

Lido Towers

John Dumbaugh, Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 507 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Frank Vita and Mary Gillick, of Ontario, Canada, for $400,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1990.

Lido Shores

Stephen and Esther-Jaimez Mitteldorf, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 207 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to Jude and Nancy Tanella, of Verona, N.J., for $380,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,900 in 2000.

Longboat Harbour

Mark and Lucia Longo, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Bengt and Marlyse Lindblad, of W. Chester, for $262,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $74,000 in 1987.

Mark and Patricia Abbo, of Northville, Mich., sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Jac and Mary Lentz, of Brighton, Mich., for $200,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $99,500 in 2000.

Chateau Village

Bengt and Lena Fasth, of New York City, sold their Unit 204AR condominium at 722 Blvd. of the Presidents to Magnavent LLC for $240,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,000 in 1992.

Faine Apartments

Roth Nursery Inc. sold the Unit 5 condominium at 420 Firehouse Court to Lori Norgart, of Longboat Key, for $210,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,015 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1984.