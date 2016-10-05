Bird Key home sells for $5.25 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Paul and Lorie Adams, of East Hampton, N.Y., sold their home at 204 Bird Key Drive to Candy and Timothy Shaughnessy, of Ridgefield, Conn., for $5.25 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,993 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,085,000 in 2013.

Grand Bay

Roberta Rutrough, trustee, of Keswick, Va., sold the Unit 174 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Lester Mangle and Pamela Mosser, of Longboat Key, for $1.25 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,575,000 in 2005.

Seaplace

Lindsay Wardman and Robert and Elmes, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit M2-512-B condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Lori Alicea, of New Hyde Park, N.Y., for $875,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2008.

Islander Club of Longboat

Craig MacFarlane, of British Columbia, Canada, sold his Unit 23-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas MacDonald and Kathleen MacDonald, trustees, of Sarasota, for $575,0000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2007.

Lido Beach Club

Eugene Schwartz and Diane Yeager, trustees, of Manhasset, N.Y., sold the Unit 709 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Pamela Pritchard, of Clear Lake, Iowa, for $575,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,500 in 1974.

Longbeach at Longboat Key

Chris and Cheryl Tatreau sold their home at 770 Russell St. to Clint Burgess and Lisa Burgess, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,352 square feet of living area.

Lido Dorset

Judith Warren, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., sold her Unit 201 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mingmin Deng and Meng Yin, of Osprey, for $345,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $649,000 in 2005.

Cedars East

Deborah Richards sold the Unit 6 condominium at 505 Forest Way to 505 Forest LLC for $248,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2014.