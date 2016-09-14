Bird Key home sells for $3,250,000

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Teresa Franklin, trustee, and Douglas Franklin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 566 S. Spoonbill Drive to Lawrence and Dorothea Gibbs, of Sarasota, for $3.25 million. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.37 million in 2012.

Longboat Key

Country Club Shores

Sandy O’Neil, of Sarasota, sold her home at 571 Putting Green Lane to Linda Casey, trustee, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $1.9 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,425,000 in 2006.

Grand Bay

Jane Graver, of New York City, sold her Unit 243 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to James and Michelle Ford, of Longboat Key, for $930,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

Bay Isles

Michael Ryan, of Arden, United Kingdom, sold the home at 3221 Bayou Way to Merlin’s Keep South LLC for $860,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2009.

Sea Gate Club

Keith and Judy Greene sold their Unit 5-F condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Patricia Raymond and Kenneth Raymond Jr., trustees, of Watervliet, N.Y., for $750,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2012.

Phyllis Kurfist, of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., and Bruce Trauner, trustee, of New York City, sold the Unit 6-D condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sylvia Babineau, of Longboat Key, for $662,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2005.

The Players Club

Andrea Kaminsky, of Plandome, N.Y., sold her Unit 305 condominium at 1425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Schreiner and Nadine McBrayer, of Gates Mills, Ohio, for $575,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,800 in 1983.

The Aquarius Club

Philip Robinson, of Cambridge, United Kingdom, sold his Unit 3-C condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Currie, of Boston, for $540,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2003.

The Shore

Augusto and Joan Asinas, of Suffield, Conn., sold their Unit 209 condominium at 5757 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Janet Ritter, Richard Tardalo and Judith Zwer, of Oradell, N.J., for $490,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,500 in 2002.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Veryl and Denise Cisco, of St. Marys, Ohio, sold their Unit V-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kathleen and Paul Cusolito, of Atlanta, for $380,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2005.

Longboat Harbour

Stephen and Carol Kasden, of University Park, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4370 Chatham Drive to Connie Haubert, of Charleston, S.C., for $277,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,000 in 1994.

Longboat Arms

Richard Cadot Jr. and Renee Wycoff, of Riverview, sold their Unit 206-C condominium at 3320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Fochi and JoAnn Lev, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,500 in 1986.

Lido Key

The Beach Residences

Joseph and Virginia Mallof, of Lake Tomahawk, Wis., sold their Unit 607 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ralph Bradshaw and Deborah Bradshaw, trustees, of Asheville, N.C., for $1,987,500. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2005.

Lido Ambassador

Lisa Kerr, of Cincinnati, sold her Unit 111 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Carolyn Blitz, of Stratton Mountain, Vt., for $650,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2004.

Lido Surf and Sand

Pete Klisares, trustee, of Westerville, Ohio, sold the Unit 308 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Cesar and Rachel Martinez, of Indianapolis, for $585,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,000 in 2001.

Lido Regency

Onelio Murias, of Miami, sold his Unit 4-F condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Maria Suppa, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 981 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2007.

St. Armands Key

Sarasota Harbour

Apartments

Martin and Steven Kirby, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 33 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Maureen McGuire, of Rockville Centre, N.Y., for $355,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in March.