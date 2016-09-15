Big questions on Big Pass

What’s the status of the controversial plans to use Big Pass sand for Lido Beach? Those involved share their insights.
There is no shortage of stakeholders involved in the city of Sarasota’s plan to dredge Big Pass to renourish the Lido Key shoreline.
The city, teaming with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has supported the project despite outcry from Siesta Key residents who fear dredging the pass could threaten the island’s southerly beaches. Meanwhile, Lido residents continue to insist there is no more time for debate as their shores shrink.
Ongoing tension between Lido and Siesta residents peaked again in August, when the County Commission unanimously challenged the Army Corps’ contention that the project would have no significant impact on Siesta Key.
Although the Army Corps has yet to respond to the county’s request for additional environmental information, the County Commission’s decision led to more outcry from Lido residents concerned the county’s request might delay a project they consider vital.
Residents on both keys say they have no ill will for their coastal neighbors, but divided perspectives have pitted the two islands against each other.
With emotions high on both sides of the issue, the Sarasota Observer asked the involved parties for their perspectives on three core issues.
The earliest the project could begin is fall 2017.
The dredging plans come with a $22.7 million price tag, but city residents would only be responsible for $4.3 million of the cost.