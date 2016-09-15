Big questions on Big Pass

There is no shortage of stakeholders involved in the city of Sarasota’s plan to dredge Big Pass to renourish the Lido Key shoreline.

The city, teaming with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has supported the project despite outcry from Siesta Key residents who fear dredging the pass could threaten the island’s southerly beaches. Meanwhile, Lido residents continue to insist there is no more time for debate as their shores shrink.

Ongoing tension between Lido and Siesta residents peaked again in August, when the County Commission unanimously challenged the Army Corps’ contention that the project would have no significant impact on Siesta Key.

Although the Army Corps has yet to respond to the county’s request for additional environmental information, the County Commission’s decision led to more outcry from Lido residents concerned the county’s request might delay a project they consider vital.

Residents on both keys say they have no ill will for their coastal neighbors, but divided perspectives have pitted the two islands against each other.

With emotions high on both sides of the issue, the Sarasota Observer asked the involved parties for their perspectives on three core issues.

The earliest the project could begin is fall 2017.

The dredging plans come with a $22.7 million price tag, but city residents would only be responsible for $4.3 million of the cost.

Alternative Sand Sources Siesta stakeholders have long requested that the Army Corps investigate alternative sand sources to renourish Lido Key. But the Army Corps has repeatedly said no alternative sand sources of similar quality exist that are close enough to Lido and can provide the 1.1 million cubic yards of sand called for in the project’s initial phase. Subsequent renourishment projects are planned over a 50-year period using sand from both New Pass and Big Pass shoals. The sand on Lido eventually travels south to Siesta, so it’s essential that the sand meet quality standards, according to City Engineer Alex DavisShaw. On Lido, residents fear a search for alternative sand sources will take too long to protect their rapidly eroding shoreline. Army Corps: “Extensive sand searches offshore of the Lido Key area concluded that there is no nearby source of beach-quality sand in the Gulf of Mexico,” Army Corps spokeswoman Susan Jackson said. City: “When we take it from the gulf, it disappears. Trying to find something to circulate sand within this region is a more sustainable process.” DavisShaw said. Lido: Even if an adequate alternative source can be found, “It’ll still be too late...I fear the worst,” Lido Key Residents Association President Carl Shofstall said. Siesta: “I think the Corps is not motivated...to search currently for other sand sources. They found them for Turtle Beach. That was 10 miles offshore. There is clearly sand out there,” Save Our Siesta Sands 2 Chairman Peter van Roekens said.

Permitting Timeline March 16, 2015 — Army Corps of Engineers files application for Lido Beach renourishment project with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection April 15, 2015 — FDEP requests additional information from the Army Corps Oct. 7, 2015 — FDEP requests additional information from the Army Corps for the second time March 16, 2016 — The Army Corps and city of Sarasota file for a six-month extension to submit additional information to FDEP June 2016 — Save Our Siesta Sands 2 announces plans to sue the city and Army Corps if permits are issued for the project. The city responded to the announcement by securing legal council. SOSS2, a Siesta Key organization opposed to the dredging of Big Pass, will have 14 days after the FDEP releases a notice of intent to issue permits to file a suit. Aug. 1, 2016 — The Army Corps and city of respond to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, setting a Sept. 1 deadline for the FDEP to either accept the Corps’ information or request more. Aug. 31, 2016 — The FDEP extends deadline to Oct. 1 to determine if the application is complete. Oct. 1, 2016 — The current deadline for the FDEP to either accept the Army Corps’ information or request further information. Dec. 28, 2016 — The end of the FDEP’s 90-day window to either deny a permit or release a notice of intent to issue a permit

Timeline In addition to the funding uncertainty, the timeline for the project remains in question as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to review the Army Corps application for state approval. With the start of the project in flux, a set of best and worst case scenarios emerge for many of the stakeholders. City: “I guess no funding is worst-case. With no funding comes the threat of loss of habitat and structures. Best case scenario, we would get funding in this next budget from the Corps, and we construct the following off-turtle nesting season (in October 2017),” DavisShaw said. Lido: “This is my opinion: We are a year or two years away. It’s not going to happen in 2017. The worst case is never; the next-worst case is five years. We won’t be here in five years,” Shofstall said. Siesta: For van Roekens, he said the best and worst case scenarios are simple: The best case is that FDEP does not grant permits for the project, and the worst case is that it does.