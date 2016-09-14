Big Cat Habitat adopts rare cross between lion, tiger

Big Cat Habitat of Sarasota added a a rare, new member to its family on Wednesday.

Say hello to Rhaja, a tigon.

The 7-year-old male tigon is a cross between a female lion and a male tiger, one of about 100 known worldwide. He now has a permanent home at the sanctuary, according to Big Cat Habitat's Kay Rosaire in a press release.

“Rhaja is a beautiful cat and appears to be very healthy, but we will keep him in a short quarantine to be on the safe side and to help him adjust to the change,” Rosaire said. "We’ll also see how he responds to the other big cats, which will help us determine the best housing for him.”

The tigon was rescued from another cat sanctuary in Florida that could no longer take care of him.

For those interested in seeing Rhaja, the Big Cat Habitat is hosting its Giving Challenge Pre-Pledge event this Friday at 5:30 p.m., where Rhaja will be shown for the first time.