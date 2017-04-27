Benderson Park to host two championship events this weekend

Nathan Benderson Park will play host to two more water sport championships this weekend.

The 2017 Sunshine State Conference women's rowing title will be vied for Friday. The field includes three nationally-ranked teams: Florida Tech (No. 2), Barry University (No. 5) and Nova Southeastern (No.8).

On Saturday and Sunday, all eyes will be on high schoolers, as the Florida Scholastic Rowing Association holds its 52nd Sweep Championships.

"We are happy to welcome Florida’s elite collegiate women and high school youth rowers, along with their families, to the Sarasota- Bradenton area,” said Robert J. Sullivan, president of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates Inc. (SANCA). “It’s a great thrill for these athletes to be able to share the same course as future world champions and Olympians.”