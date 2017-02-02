Bello Nock hopes to buy, revive Big Apple Circus

As the curtains close on the company that helped make Sarasota a circus landmark, a local clown is reportedly launching an effort to save New York’s Big Apple Circus.

Bello Nock, a daredevil clown raised in a Sarasota circus family, plans to make a bid on the bankrupt Big Apple Circus’ assets at an auction, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

Nock, who Time Magazine dubbed “America’s Best Clown”, has served as a headlining act for the Big Apple Circus and for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

According to the newspaper, Nock did not reveal if he had any financial backing for the bid, but he hopes to revive the Big Apple Circus despite the challenges the industry is facing. Last month, Feld Entertainment announced the Ringling Bros. circus would come to an end in May.

Bids for the circus’ assets, which must total at least $500,000, are due Friday, the newspaper reported. If there are enough qualified bidders, a live auction will be held Tuesday.