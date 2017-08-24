Beach Road home sells for $2,875,000

A home in Sarasota Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 641 Beach Road LLC sold the home at 641 Beach Road to Stellar Gaming LLC for $2,875,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths and 4,199 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

The Tower Residences

Jack and Diane Ventola, of Ipswich, Mass., sold their Unit 805 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Patricia Heffron, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $2,515,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2007.

Sarasota Bay Park

916 Indian Beach LLC sold the home at 916 Indian Beach Drive to Viktor Vazhenin and Marina Krotova, of Bradenton, for $1.85 million. Built in 1935, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,216 square feet of living area.

Tropical Shores

James Gibson and Kay Flick, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8716 Dunmore Drive to Lewis Davis Jr., of Sarasota, for $1,074,900. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $582,500 in 2001.

Paradise Shores

Martha Petrey and Charles Bailey Jr., trustees, sold the home at 1533 Blue Heron Drive to 3905 Red Rock LLC for $1.05 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,954 square feet of living area.

Burns Court Villas

Patricia Gonzalez, of N. Bellmore, N.Y., Kenneth Bauer, of Gilgo Beach, N.Y., sold their Unit 16 condominium at 1521 Oak St. to Nicholas and Susan Debellis, of Bethel, Conn., for $950,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2013.

Condominium on the Bay

Michele Brown sold her Unit 811 condominium at 988 Boulevard of the Arts to Stacie Wenk, trustee, of Solon, Ohio, for $650,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2013.

Embassy House

Margrit Vogler sold the Unit 503 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Linda Bruemmer, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2004.

Hartsdale

1955 Morris St LLC sold the home at 1955 Morris St. to Ronald Sobotka Jr. and Cynthia Collins, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 1988.

Lewis Combs

Robert and Carolyn McKenzie, trustees, sold the home at 1618 Waldemere St. to Alfredo Ordonez, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $53,000 in 1985.

Florence

Galina Komisarchuk, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold the home at 1700 Southwood St. to Shane Powell and Amanda Waag, of Sarasota, for $390,200. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 1994.

Pier 550

Jeffrey Szczecinski, of Staten Island, N.Y., sold the Unit 3 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to Diane Brandlein, trustee, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,500 in 2015.

Huntington Pointe

Elizabeth Milkov-Burnett, of Venice, sold her home at 4190 Hearthstone Drive to Kenneth and Tina Pearce, of Sarasota, for $347,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $449,000 in 2005.

Gulf Gate Woods

Karon Ramme, trustee, sold the home at 2858 Hardee Drive to John and Nancy Hartung, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,500 in 2011.

Coral Cove

Eric Shapiro, of St. Petersburg, Tracy Shapiro, of Chandler, N.C., and Hugh Johnston, of Palm Beach Gardens, sold their home at 1839 Nautlius Drive to Charles Kyle, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,527 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,500 in 1994.

Dorothy Nickel, of Victor, N.Y., sold the home at 7361 Starfish Drive to Lindsay and Gina Turner, of Sarasota, for $270,500. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Kenneth and Ann Baker, of Bethany Beach, Del., sold their home at 2704 Tanglewood Drive to Anthony Dobson and Mary Nolan-Dobson, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,805 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2012.

Flora Villa

Theodore and Shirley Pickul, trustees, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 4587 Nelson Ave. to Alan and Anastasiya Rybak, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,378 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,000 in 1980.

Castel Del Mare

Diana Richards, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 1616 Stickney Point Road to Dennis and Sharon Atkins, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $267,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2005.

SIESTA KEY

Royal Palm Harbor

Christopher and Laura Jessen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1208 Northport Drive to John and Patricia Hansen, of Sarasota, for $2,575,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,795,000 in 2008.

Riegels Landing

Richard and Marilyn Alecci, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1272 Riegels Landing Drive to Richard Gress, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 1995.

Siesta Isles

Carla and Robert Blettner sold their home at 5515 Azure Way to Bretton and Cathryn Stafford, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 1992.

John Sudol, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 5543 Cape Leyte Drive to Dynamic Properties SRQ LLC for $760,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1980.

Sarasota Beach

Joel Match, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5365 Calle Florida to Gustavo and Taylor Gallardo, of San Luis Obispo, Calif., for $900,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2008.

Mark and Amy Karch and Bradley Karch sold their home at 446 Island Circle to Annemarie Bok, trustee, of Sarasota, for $828,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2012.

Peppertree Bay

Douglas and Anne Harth, trustees, of Northbrook, Ill., sold the Unit 506 condominium at 1255 E. Peppertree Drive to Inigo Garcia-Zozaya and Sandra Tosetti, trustees, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area.

Siesta Sands Resort

Larry Soden and Janice Buchser, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 410 condominium at 1001 Point of Rocks Road to Winnie Properties LLC for $485,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2002.

La Siesta

Salt City Homes LLC sold the Unit 104 condominium at 901 Beach Road to Ronda Stewart, of Caledonia, Mich., for $430,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedroom, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2015.

Whispering Sands

Beatrice Bruno, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Gerard and Christine Wagner, of Huntington Valley, Pa., for $415,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2007.

Twin Oak Pond

Goal Setter Construction LLC sold the home at 5206 Winding Way to Charles Harris and Silvya Paxton, of St. Simons Island, Ga., for $393,500. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,000 in 2015.

Siesta Towers

Rodney and Katherine Lindner, trustees, of Johns, Mich., sold the Unit 9E condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Philip Maniello, of Andover, N.J., for $309,500. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2012.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Richard and Susan Horowitz sold their home at 8158 Deerbrook Circle to Sarah Scarselletta and Nicholas Lata, of Sarasota, for $735,000. Built in 1998, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,436 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2010.

Prestancia

Robert Hairrell and Barbara Howell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4199 Escondito Circle to Anthony Lyon and James Stape, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $468,000 in 2011.

Sandhill Preserve

Karen and Ernest Hackett, of Jupiter, sold their home at 11175 Roseate Court to David Koruszko, of Township, Pa., for $605,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,600 in 2014.

Deer Creek

Steven Fraser sold his home at 4430 Staghorn Lane to Richard and Anne-Marie Palermino, of Sarasota, for $532,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,151 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2016.

Maureen Lopez, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8407 Woodbriar Drive to Lawrence and Kimberly Fierst, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 1994.

Provence Gardens

Eve Howes, trustee, Martha Storey and Jan Braam, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 7539 Botanica Parkway to H. Greg and Kimberly Lee, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2004.

Isles of Sarasota

Patrick and Janet Lynch sold their home at 6010 Demarco Court to Jeanne Crosby-Hill, of Sarasota, for $464,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,700 in 2010.

Pure Sarasota LLC sold the home at 6112 Granaway Court to Brad and Rashel Krenz, of Sarasota, for $324,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Vineyards of Silver Oak

Robert and Debra Lutz, of Bryn Mawr, Pa., sold their home at 5132 Chateau Court to Robert Hairrell and Barbara Howell, of Sarasota, for $437,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,379 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2008.

Villas at Deer Creek

Sheila Cafferillo, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4456 Deer Trail Blvd. to Ned Vivinetto, trustee, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 1999.

Edward and Barbara Masessa, of Oviedo, sold their home at 4624 Deer Trail Blvd. to Phillip and Linda Targee, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,687 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Craig Rhombs, trustee, of Plymouth, Minn., sold the home at 9574 Knightsbridge Circle to Joseph and Angela Myeress, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,100 in 1993.

Villagewalk

Alexandra Farley and Paul Donovan, of Mars Hill, N.C., sold their home at 7606 Pesaro Drive to Maria Cutrona, trustee, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Oaks II

La Maison Fabuleuse LLC sold the home at 277 Saratoga Court to Richard and Kathy Fraser, of Osprey, for $1.18 million. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,035,000 in 2013.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Florence Jensen, of Osprey, sold the home at 201 Harbor House Drive to John Silberman and Denise Knapp, of Osprey, for $605,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2015.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

Christine Martin, trustee, of Swampscott, Mass., sold the Unit 6 condominium at 1124 Beachcomber Court to Joel and Karen Goober, of New London, N.H., for $375,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2015.

Rivendell

Betty Bradich, trustee, sold the home at 558 Meadow Sweet Circle to Beverly Piraino, of Osprey, for $323,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,900 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

Linda Falco sold her home at 2281 Sonoma Drive to Mark and Debra Benson, of Blackduck, Minn., for $357,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,327 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,300 in 2013.

Sorrento East

Priscilla Conde, of Townsend, Del., sold her home at 116 Matisse Circle W. to Antonio and Rosaria Gerbasi, of Nokomis, for $265,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,887 square feet of living area.