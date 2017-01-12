Bay Shore Road home sells for $2,862,500

A home in Indian Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Michelle Gacioch sold their home at 3049 Bay Shore Road to Dale and Michele Asplund, of Sarasota, for $2,862,500. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2011.

SARASOTA

La Bellasara

Teresa Lee-Kay sold the Unit 404 condominium at 464 Golden Gate Point to William and Lisa Kanehann, of Wynnewood, Pa., for $2,499,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.95 million in 2015.

Aqualane Estates

Mark Anderson sold his home at 1617 Stanford Lane to Daniel and Carla Sullivan, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,450,000 in 2005.

Bay Plaza

Janice Weintraub, of New York City, sold her Unit 1001 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jack and Barbara Sobel, of Delray Beach, for $858,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2012.

Bayview

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 1669 Siesta Drive to Karla Torres Molina, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,142 square feet of living area.

Alinari

Helena Panoyan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1217 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Melba Jimenez, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,000 in 2007.

Granada

Barbara Thomason, of Stuart, sold her home at 1647 Catalonia Lane to Robert and Andrea Davis, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1918, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,618 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2007.

The Villas on Laurel

Sheree Wisinger, of Franklin, Ohio, sold her Unit 9 condominium at 1685 Laurel St. to Charlene Guller, of Sarasota, for $571,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,891 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2014.

Embassy House

Bob Berman and Gordon Berman LLC sold the Unit 404 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Frank Farshad Vaziri and Effat Vaziri Ghazi, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $61,500 in 1976.

Phillippi Hi

Gregory Brewer Jr. and Colleen Brewer sold their home at 4083 Redbird Circle to Taylor Robenalt and Arthur Fritsch, of Sarasota, for $431,400. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,990 square feet of living area.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Ludmila Sejvlova, of San Marcos, Calif., sold her home at 5859 Cavano Drive to Donna Erickson, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,400 in 2013.

The Pines

Kenneth and Lois Kiehl, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2357 Hibiscus Court to Kendra Feldman, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,538 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Charles L. Knight

Cantino LLC sold the home at 1915 Sixth St. to Kathleen Jarosik, of Venice, for $304,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,000 in 2010.

Riverwood Pines

CON2444 LLC sold the home at 2318 Riverwood Pines Drive to Artem Ishchenko, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2016.

Woodpine Lake

Bradley Stephenson and Tiffany Soukhaphaly Stephenson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2941 Woodpine Court to John and Becca Spalding, of Sarasota, for $262,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2013.

Florida-Villa

NHC Engineering Corp. sold the home at 4530 Nelson Ave. to Brian and Elizabeth Harmon, of Sarasota, for $259,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $35,000 in 2008.

Hudson Landings

Robert Rettig, trustee, of Hanover, N.H., sold the Unit 872 condominium at 872 Hudson Ave. to Richard Simonsen and Mary Simonsen, trustees, of Madison, Wis., for $257,200. Built in 1989, it has one bedrooms, one bath and 791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1995.

South Gate Village Green

Sean and Carla Weeks, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., sold their Unit 1117 condominium at 3156 Village Green Drive to Christopher and Deborah Coles, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, for $234,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,673 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $113,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Francis Janowski, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2117 Ivory Place to Kelly Holt, trustee, of Sarasota, for $217,500. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,523 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate

Michala and Nicholas Chipurnoi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2847 Safe Harbor Drive to Gary and Juanita Forth, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2003.

Paver Park Estates

Stockwell Properties LLC sold the home at 2498 S. Milmar Drive to Itzchak Arzt and Galina Beck, of Sarasota, for $203,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,225 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2005.

Clark Lakes

Amancia Ines Pava Beltran, of Bogota, Columbia, sold the home at 6113 Beneva Road to Guillermo Pava Beltran and Rosa Ayala Sanchez, of Sarasota, for $200,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2011.

SIESTA KEY

Revised Siesta

Kenneth and Malinda Laird, of Edmond, Okla., sold their home at 231 Garden Lane to Robert and Amy Lykins, of Union City, Ind., for $1.2 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,225 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $715,000 in 2009.

Somerset Cove

David and Kathryn Fleeman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 11 condominium at 3914 Somerset Drive to John and Patricia Hansen, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $642,500 in 2015.

Siesta Town House

Paul and Helen Richardson, of Sarasota, sold their Units 207 and 208 condominium at 4532 Ocean Blvd. to James and Nanci Roberts, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,050,200 in 2009.

524 Beach Road

Bruce and Sharyn Paquette, of Sarasota, sold their Unit E condominium at 524 Beach Road to A and L Paradise LLC for $730,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 1990.

Whispering Sands

Orville and Billie Jane Schaeffer, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-38 condominium at 111 Whispering Sands Circle to Timothy and Diane Murphy, of Fredericksburg, Va., for $375,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1997.

Vista Hermosa

Joan Rozum, of N. Royalton, Ohio, sold the Unit 306 condominium at 6727 Midnight Pass Road to Raul Rodriguez and Janet Lomba, of Miami, for $240,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Paul and Katie Szafarczyk, trustees, of Hinsdale, Ill., sold the home at 8959 Wildlife Loop to Timothy Pieper and Shirley Pieper, trustees, of Union, Ky., for $869,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $715,000 in 2011.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 6199 Anise Drive to David and Shaina Starr, of Sarasota, for $633,100. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,087 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5989 Anise Drive to Chu Lee, of Sarasota, for $550,300. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,087 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5736 Liatris Circle to Debbie Anthony-Nemeth and Balazs Nemeth, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area.

Deer Creek

Mary Ann Pardy, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8146 Shadow Pine Way to Patrick and Jane Griffin, of Cumberland, R.I., for $520,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2016.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 8712 Amaretto Ave. to Michael and John Anderson, of Sarasota, for $493,600. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,141 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Ronald and Jackie Wright, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4704 Sweetmeadow Circle to Margaret Shoaf and Mervin Hayman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 5991 Snowy Egret Drive to Leonard and Linda Vaccaro, of Sarasota, for $447,600. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,944 square feet of living area.

Marbella

David Breisch and Linda Granados, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4108 Via Mirada to Barry Bornstein and Dratch Fran, of Rydal, Pa., for $425,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2010.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Lu and Doris Collins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9443 Forest Hills Circle to Dicksey Hawkins and Richard Hawkins, trustees, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 1998.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Gerald and Joyce Goacher, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3959 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Randall and Kimberly Williamson, of Sarasota, for $379,900. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,022 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1993.

Stoneybrook Fairway Verandas

Donald and Stephanie Young, of Louisville, Ky., sold their Unit 1013 condominium at 9621 Castle Point Drive to Aldo Siesta LLC for $275,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,500 in 2005.

Ballantrae

Pat Coil and Joy Coil, of Henryville, Ind., sold their Unit 21D condominium at 7336 Killarney Drive to Brenda Cesare, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,000 in 1991.

Pinestone at Palmer Ranch

John and Charlotte Hawke sold their Unit 1611 condominium at 8330 Glenrose Way to James Schulz, of Bloomington, Minn., for $210,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2006.

OSPREY

Bayside

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3933 Waypoint Ave. to Raymond and Jo Ann Minzner, of Osprey, for $779,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,391 square feet of living area.

Bay Pointe Vista

Thomas and Patricia Grant sold their Unit 302 condominium at 236 Hidden Bay Drive to Val and Gwendolyn Fair, of Osprey, for $539,900. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2012.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Nathan and Robyn Salatka, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1602 Southbay Drive to Kenneth England, of Carrollton, Va., for $520,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,500 in 2009.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

Andrew and Nona Biser, of Towson, Md., sold their home at 3820 Cutlass Byu to Anne Glazebrook-Pittet, of Dallas, for $1.25 million. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,171 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2012.

The Limes

Raymond and Michelle D’Aiuto, of Nokomis, sold their home at 416 Lime Drive to Robert Deibel and Carol Deibel, trustees, of Nokomis, for $315,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $50,000 in 1986.

Sorrento East

Larry and Carole Arnold, of Sebring, sold their home at 2264 Lakewood Lane to Anthony and Joyce Middlemiss, of Nokomis, for $290,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,765 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2002.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold their home at 2214 Lakewood Drive to John and Melissa Funderburk, of Nokomis, for $210,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,600 in 2016.

Venetian Gardens

Ross Walkup, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 216 Hibiscus St. to William LeValley Jr., of Nokomis, for $220,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,457 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2012.