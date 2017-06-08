Bay Shore Road home sells for $2.2 million

Hillary Steele and Ellen Goldman, of Sarasota, sold the their home at 4511 Bay Shore Road to Bank of America, trustee, for $2.2 million. Built in 1928, it has five bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 5,814 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $37,500 in 1967.

SARASOTA

The Cloisters at the Landings

James Lucas and Beate Melten, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1432 Cedar Bay Lane to Derek and Silke Cuff, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2015.

San Remo Estates

Kevin and Nicole Roberts, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3647 San Remo Terrace to Larry and Lori Hoeg, of Indianapolis, for $1.4 million. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2010.

Hartsdale

Jon Lee, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1804 Morris St. to Ziad and Jidane Ghamra, of Houston, for $975,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $772,300 in 2013.

The Osprey Avenue Subdivision

Timothy Wilson, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold two properties to Irish Oak 602 LLC for $915,000. The first property was built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,644 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2006, it has one bedroom, one bath and 528 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $555,000 in 2011.

Sarabande

Cheryl Gordon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to James Larosa, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,800 in 1998.

The Condominium on the Bay

Richard and Sandra Wiseman, of Sussex, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 1412 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Marilyn Goldstein, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2010.

Phillippi Landings

Frederick German Jr., of Canandaigua, N.Y., sold his Unit 706 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to Daniel and Patricia Parsons, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2011.

The Landings

Gregory and Erin Wood, of Nisswa, Minn., sold their home at 4638 Pine Harrier Drive to Donna Griffin and Mary Ann Vitiello, of Interlaken, N.J., for $640,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2015.

Nichols

Ellen Wittmeyer sold the home at 1744 Arlington St. to Dockside Homes LLC for $600,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $31,300 in 1977.

Bungalow Hill

Deborah Miller, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1691 Bahia Vista St.to Wendi Chapman and Gregory Falcone, of Sarasota, for $582,900. Built in 1935, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2015.

Hudson Landings

Carmell Gade and Joseph Clayton, of Naples, sold their Unit 870 condominium at 870 Hudson Ave. to Francis and Krislyn Lavey, of Chicago, for $575,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area.

Loma Linda Park

James Evans II, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2364 Floyd St. to Robert Hansbrough and Linda Walker, of Sarasota, for $569,000. The first property was built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,488 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2015, it has one bedroom, one bath and 462 square feet of living area.

Sapphire Shores

Carl Meyer, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 5110 Brywill Circle to Mark and Lori Hatton, of Bradenton, for $555,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,055 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bath and 492 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $290,000 in 1997.

The Villas at Eagles Point

James and Barbara Walker sold their Unit 1709 condominium at 1709 Starling Drive to Rudolf and Karolina Reichelt, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,922 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Ann Silverman, of Columbia, Md., sold her home at 3400 Tanglewood Drive to Werner Schaefer, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,600 in 2008.

Michael and Misty Bayer sold their home at 2630 Hibiscus St. to Marcelo and Grace Olascoaga, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2005.

Andrius Vitkus, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2528 Bougainvillea St. to Fred Harvey, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2016.

ICIC III LLC sold the home at 2533 Espanola Ave. to Don Gravley and Harold Writesel, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,599 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $29,500 in 1970.

Sandra Payson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2541 Hibiscus St. to Michele Lomnitz, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,824 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2003.

Pine Shores Estates

Thomas and Mary Beth Hollingsworth, of Bloomington, Ind., sold their home at 6318 Glencoe Ave. to Walter and Diana Rodak, of Phoenix, for $370,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,500 in 2003.

The Landings South

Graeme Murray and May Pong, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1633 Starling Drive to Diana Richards, trustee, of Sarasota, for $357,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,300 in 2008.

Gulf Gate East

Richard and Stella Gounaud, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4239 Kingston Court to JACD Investment Properties LLC for $355,500. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,802 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,000 in 1993.

Dennis Welch, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6573 Waterford Circle to Robert and Joy Conlin, of Somers, N.Y., for $280,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,900 in 2000.

Pelican Cove

Bertram and Gabrielle Dinman sold their Unit 247 condominium at 1526 Pelican Point Drive to Joseph and Roberta Hellman, of Guilford, Conn., for $350,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2000.

Rachel Swerdlow, trustee, Norma Swerdlow, Elaine Swerdlow, Harold Swerdlow and David Swerdlow sold the Unit 191 condominium at 1519 Pelican Point Drive to Richard Parins and Kristine Parins, trustees, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,000 in 1995.

Broadway Promenade

Vincent and Karen Ingrando sold their Unit 1625 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to George Frustino and Sarah Wertheimer, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,700 in 2007.

Vamo

Andre Mros and Jennifer Hornung sold their home at 8844 Vamo Road to Thua Thi Le and Lai Tran and Amy Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2012.

The Island

Caren Van Slyke, trustee, of Oak Park, Ill., sold the Unit B-1 condominium at 5350 Montclair Place to Mark and Mary Rabish for $335,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate Woods

Michael Easterly and Mallory Easterly Shibuya, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2924 Tuckerstown Drive to Dawn Korman, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,888 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2008.

Ashton Pines

Carmen and Judith Good, of Valparaiso, Ind., sold their home at 5116 Ashton Pines Lane to Paul Ohnstad and Lisa Moynihan, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,500 in 2012.

Hibiscus Park

Nohemi Zamarripa, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2526 S. East Ave. to Bernard Bruns and Heidi Knudsen, of Indiana, Pa., for $250,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $15,800 in 1977.

SIESTA KEY

Solymar

Eaton Zveare and Eric and Janet Zveare, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3916 Solymar Drive to Solymar Wood LLC for $1,575,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,892 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2015.

Island House

Maureen Monsour, of Jeannette, Pa., sold the Unit 17-N condominium at 6142 Midnight Pass Road to Michael Cloonen and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $1.5 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 4,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 1980.

Siesta Isles

Kevin and Shelley Vier, of Nevada, Iowa, sold their home at 5409 Azure Way to Robert and Corinne Martichenko, of Summerville, S.C., for $1.2 million. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 2015.

Summer Cove on Siesta

Nicholas Strumbos, of Birmingham, Mich., sold his Unit 103C condominium at 1660 Summerhouse Lane to Charles and Ann Leonard, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,050,000 in 2015.

Lake Rittwood

Bernard and Anita Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4817 Ocean Blvd. to Keith and Robin Eisenbrei, of Sarasota, for $805,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 1987.

Siesta Gulf View

Evergreen Glen Apartments Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit 708 condominium at 420 Beach Road to Donald and Wendy Hagen, of Washington, D.C., for $735,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 1997.

Siesta Isles

Brian Oswald and Caroline Ulvert, of Coral Gables, sold their home at 749 Canal Road to Stephen Hickner and Cindy Campbell, trustees, of Glendale, Calif., for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2012.

Sarasota Beach

Alfred Sander, of Venice, sold his home at 604 Avenida De Mayo to Chad Waites, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2005.

Our House at the Beach

Anthony and Mari Lydia Micale, of Cherry Hill, N.J., sold their Unit C-106 condominium at 1099 Lake House Circle to Emmett and Connie Reardon, of E. Longmeadow, Mass., for $443,500. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Simon and Michele Docherty, Ivan Vance and Ivy Leung, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 310 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Milissa Zuker, of Holland, Mich., for $420,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $102,500 in 1990.

Midnight Cove II

Stephen and Lee Ann Reinfeldt sold their Unit 521 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to Anthony and Lisa Nyers, of Granger, Ind., for $415,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,000 in 2014.

Siesta Harbor

Wayne Alexander, of Clayton, Ind., sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to Kenneth and Patricia Link, of Sarasota, for $399,900. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Adel Zaraa, of Akron, Ohio, sold his home at 4042 Westbourne Circle to Richard and Elizabeth Siegel, of Smyrna, Ga., for $447,500. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2004.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Jon and Barbara Coulthurst, of Nokomis, sold their home at 7264 Monarda Drive to Asif Iqbal and Saadiyah Ozair, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,600 in 2014.

Beneva Oaks

Serafina Bellini, trustee, of Chicago, sold the home at 6397 Woodbirch Place to Eduardo Gutierrez and Ana Alvarez-Gutierrez, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,015 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 1993.

Villagewalk

Marvin and Kable Jaffe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8874 Etera Drive to Gerald and Anne Governile, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,900 in 2014.

Isles of Sarasota

Greg and Deborah Luque, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5846 Benevento Drive to Ugo Lista, of Sarasota, for $327,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,900 in 2006.

Walter and Gail Wiebe, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5926 Guarino Drive to Gary and Avis Aho, of Bloomfield, Mich., for $323,300. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2014.

OSPREY

Oak Creek

Michael and Denise Van Beck, of Sarasota, sold their home at 125 N. Creek Lane to Kirk Ramme and Karon Ramme, of Osprey, for $515,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,796 square feet of living area.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Barry and Susan Burston, of Somerset, United Kingdom, sold their home at 748 Fordingbridge Way to Charles and Edith Nelson, of Colorado Springs, Colo., for $437,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,400 in 2002.

Willowbend

Sherrie Long, of Seattle, sold her home at 1314 Thornapple Drive to The Judith Ellen McKee Living Trust for $420,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $426,000 in 2008.

Meridian V at the Oaks Preserve

Jeffrey and Margaret Vance, of Osprey, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 3621 N. Point Road to Donald Berhang and Mary Robinson Berhang, of Osprey, for $295,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Blackburn Ridge

Cindy Jo Hart, of Nokomis, sold her home at 4955 Topsail Drive to Lawrence and Susan Ann Siebl, trustees, of Nokomis, for $595,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,338 square feet of living area.

Sorrento South

Richard and Pamela Lorentz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2305 Goya Drive to Cheryl Walsh, of Nokomis, for $350,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,925 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2015.