Bay Island home sells for $2.55 million

A home in Bay Island tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jon Weisbaum, trustee, sold the home at 843 Norsota Way to Cynthia Wallace, of Sarasota, for $2.55 million. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,467 square feet of living area.

TOP SALES

SARASOTA

La Bellasara

4S&F LLC sold the Unit 402 condominium at 464 Golden Gate Point to Jeffrey Rosenberg and Barbara Kiger, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.2 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.82 million in 2012.

PALMER RANCH

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at to Jacob and Juliann Goodwin, of Sarasota, for $607,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,132 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

James and Jacqueline Luetkemeyer, of Buford, Ga., sold their home at 1305 Windward Drive to Martin and Ava Worline, of Osprey, for $525,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,748 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

John and Cynthia Panfil, of Venice, sold their home at 1154 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Patricia Lazar, of Nokomis, for $345,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,464 square feet of living area.

REAL ESTATE

SARASOTA

DeSota Park

Classic Homes by Clayton Inc. sold the home at 1938 Hibiscus St. to Elizabeth Seymour, of Sarasota, for $1,650,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,729 square feet of living area.

Bounmy Sysouvanh, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1836 Hibiscus St. to Vethana and Anolay Seneoi, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,343 square feet of living area.

Cherokee Lodge

William Harmon Jr., of Sarasota, sold the home at 1600 N. Lodge Drive to Jose and Jamie Fernandez de Castro, of Sarasota, for $1,550,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,326 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1989.

Indian Beach Court

David Finn, trustee, of Warwick, N.Y., sold the home at 636 Indian Beach Lane to PFI Real Estate LLC for $900,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 1986.

McClellan Park

Cheryl Zimmer, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1741 and 2228 Illehaw Drive to SPE #10 LLC for $895,000. The property at 1741 was built in 1941, it has five bedrooms, two baths and 1,882 square feet of living area. The property at 2228 was built in 1941, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,800 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $205,000 in 1993.

Palmers

ROJA Holdings of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 2451 Arlington St. to Chrystelle Ensley, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,365 square feet of living area.

Condominium on the Bay

Jamie Moseley, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 716 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to John and Laura Proctor, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 1996.

Palm Place

Richard Altman and Mary O’Rourke, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Kathleen Homan, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2003.

One Hundred Central

Jonathan Gilbertson and Alice Rinker Gilbertson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A-403 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to James Nowicki and Kimberley Broadbent, of Lancaster, N.Y., for $487,500. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2015.

South Gate

Henry Alberico and Douglas Noppe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3425 Tanglewood Drive to Angela Wynn and Raoul Pepin, of Sarasota, for $346,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,714 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,000 in 2010.

Edward Welch, of Oak Island, N.C., sold the home at 3216 Tanglewood Drive to Francisco Somoza and Nancy Daniel, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2006.

Plat of Sarasota

Elixir For You LLC sold the home at 1677 Devonshire Lane to William Hatz and Emmanuel Hatz, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1949, it has one bedroom, one bath and 598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Pines

Arthur and Kathleen Zampella, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2213 Pine View Cirlce to Daniel and Johanna Delongaig, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,923 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1994.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

David and Jillian Nelson, of Peyton, Colo., sold their home at 3520 Brookline Drive to Ghassan and Laila Manasra, of Sarasota, for $292,500. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate Woods

Jeffrey Carney, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7243 Antigua Place to Edith Brissette, of Sarasota, for $290,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $131,900 in 2000.

Tropical Shores

Edward Carlstrom, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1718 Livingston St. to Neel Patel, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area.

Terrace Gardens

Robert and Andrea Davis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2326 Gull Lane to Clayton and Amparo Owens, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,500 in 2009.

Floral Park Homesteads

Ofer Eibschutz, of San Francisco, sold his home at 4232 Worcester Road to Burak Yavalar and Jana Mesarosova, of Sarasota, for $231,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,581 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2015.

Bessie P. Gibson

Donn and Mary Raymond, Alan and Melody Hamm, Daniel and Elizabeth Raymond and Kevin and Christina Wilhelm of Sarasota, sold their home at 1812 Mova St. to Brian and Katherine Boehm, of Sarasota, for $230,500. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2005.

Versailles

DRH Investment and Advisory Inc. sold the Unit 4C condominium at 605 S. Gulfstream Ave. to South Palm Holdings LLC for $205,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,444 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Revised Siesta

Vincent and Lucy Keber, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3906 Shell Road to Haritini Leventaki, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,051 square feet of living area.

Casarina

Michael and Sheila Terlep, of Elkhart, Ind., sold their Unit 804 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Kathleen Rudolph, of Valparaiso, Ind., for $900,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2004.

Siesta Beach

Jonah and Julie Brum, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4938 Commonwealth Drive to Ronni and Lana Tudin, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $757,500 in 2007.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Michael and June Doggett, of Liverpool, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 407 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to CHOOLETS LLC for $705,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 1998.

Seashell

Seashell Condo 507 LLC sold the Unit 507 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Ron and Carol Roeder, of Sarasota, for $534,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $422,500 in 2004.

Ebb Tide

Susan Evarts, of Nokomis, sold her Unit 11 condominium at 6610 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Patricia Rosenberger, of Westminster, Md., for $246,000. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,000 in 2011.

Siesta Harbor

Don Kurtz, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 207 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to Timothy and Pamela Lang, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, two baths and 780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 5943 Snowy Egret Drive to Jayne Lancaster and LeAnne Brooks, of Sarasota, for $551,200. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5754 Hydrangea Circle to Lisa and Craig Stern, of Sarasota, for $544,800. Built in 2016, it has seven bedrooms, four baths and 4,918 square feet of living area.

Villa D’Este

The Prestancia Cabin LLC sold the home at 7274 Villa D Este Drive to David and Telma Siker, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,500 in 1988.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

James and Theresa Curry, of Venice, sold their home at 5087 Hanging Moss Lane to George and Betty Pelletier, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Villagewalk

William and Suzanne West, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7685 Bergamo Ave. to Kellie-Jean McKay, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,500 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

Paula Coffey, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1430 Burgos Drive to Michael Dann, of Sarasota, for $282,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Stephen and Faith McVey, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 904 condominium at 7050 Prosperity Circle to Andrea Varga, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,500 in 2010.

Wellington Chase

Sarena Irwin, of St. Petersburg, sold her home at 6286 Buckingham St. to Iren Gyorgy and Beata Molnar, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2016.

OSPREY

Park Trace Estates

U.S. Bank National Association, trustee, sold the home at 240 Park Trace Blvd. to Hong Huang and Yanling Xi, of Tampa, for $345,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,600 in 2002.