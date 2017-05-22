Barrier Island traffic study shifts into drive

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun the Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study, and the study's first steering committee meeting will be held at Longboat Key Town Hall at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.

According to FDOT's Director of Transportation Operations David Gwynn, the study will include evaluations of travel patterns on the islands, as well as traffic both leaving and entering the islands. The study will also assess transit services, parking facilities, event operations, and the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists.

FDOT will work in conjunction with local governments, Gwynn said, and "extensive" public involvement will include public meetings.

Gwynn detailed the three phases of the study:

Phase 1: Review of available studies and transportation plans regarding the barrier islands to compile a summary of recommendations.

Phase 2: Make observations, collect traffic data, conduct parking studies and use other evaluations to identify issues present on the barrier islands.

Phase 3: Based on conclusions of previous phase, complete a transportation management plan and recommend improvements to address infrastructure issues.

FDOT officials expect the study will cost $675,000. In September 2016, the state approved funding 80% of the study costs, while the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization will cover the remaining 20%.