Bank robber hits Fidelity Bank in East County

A man, who implied he was carrying a weapon but obviously had not set up a getaway ride, robbed the Fidelity Bank at 3005 53rd Ave., E., Bradenton at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Sheriff's Office report stated witnesses said the man entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. An implied weapon was not seen.

The robbery suspect is thought to have picked up a ride in this red sedan, which is shown pulling away from the Race Trac gas station.

The man was described as a white male, about 5-foot-7 and between 160 and 175 pounds with short, cropped salt and pepper hair. After taking the money, he crossed the street to the Race Trac gas station and started asking people for a ride. It was believed he picked up a ride from someone driving a red, four-door car.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants and sunglasses. The back of the shirt was identified as saying "Manson Roofing." According to the Sheriff's Department, the suspect has no affiliation with the company.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.