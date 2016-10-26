Bacchus on the Beach to bring food and wine lovers together

Food and wine lovers have a reason to celebrate: The sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach is near.

The stone crab celebration and wine auction will bring winemakers and producers together Nov. 10-11 at the Resort at the Longboat Key Club. The event benefits Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge and SCUBAnauts International.

The two-night event begins with wine dinners on Thursday night. The second night is all about stone crabs during the Stone Crab and Winemaker Auction. About 600 pounds of stone crab will be laid out for guests to dine on alongside other food stations.

Attendees will have a chance to bid on adventures like a spotted eagle ray charter with Mote Marine scientists, a behind-the-scenes tour of Mote, Dinner with the Sharks offered by the Resort at Longboat Key Club and a four-course, five-star wine dinner for six at Cafe L’Europe offered by Scene Magazine.

Along with the stone crab celebration, a Taste Like a Master event will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Tickets for that are $45, and the Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction are $150 per person. For tickets for all portions of the event, call 387-1662 or email [email protected].