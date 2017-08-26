ODA's Krug wins USTA National Doubles Championship

Another weekend, another tennis title for the Krug family.

They don't get any less impressive, however.

Ava Krug, a 12-year-old who attends The Out-of-Door Academy, won the United States Tennis Association Girls' 14 National Doubles Championship with partner Liv Hovde, of McKinney, Texas, on Aug. 26 in Orlando.

The pair, seeded fifth in the tournament, defeated the unranked pair of Anna Babayan and Ari Siegel, both from Bradenton, in the finals (4-6, 6-2, 6-4). They also knocked the second-seeded pair of Prospect, Ky.'s Emma Charney and Winston Salem, N.C.'s Whitley Pate in the semifinals (7-5, 4-6, 6-3).

This is the second big accomplishment of the summer for Krug, who also won the doubles title at the USTA Girls' 12 National Clay Court Championships with partner Tsehay Driscoll of Pacific Palisades, Calif., in July.

Krug's brothers, Jake and Connor, also have had a big summer, winning the doubles title at the USTA Boys' 14 National Championships in Mobile, Ala., on Aug. 12.