East County High Five Moments: 08.30.17

1 — The Out-of-Door Academy sixth grader Ava Krug won the United States Tennis Association Girls' 14 National Doubles Championship with partner Liv Hovde, of McKinney, Texas, on Aug. 26 in Orlando. They defeated Anna Babayan and Ari Siegel 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

2 — Braden River senior running back DeShaun Fenwick rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s 49-32 win over Chatfield High (Colo.) on Aug. 24 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

3 — Braden River junior volleyball player Hannah Reynolds had 14 digs and three kills in the Pirates’ four-set victory (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18) over St. Stephen’s Episcopal School on Aug. 24.

4 — Jax Sinclair-Brown and Mary Jane Sanacore (33) won the 9-Hole Ladies Golf Association Best Ball event on Aug. 24 at University Park Country Club.

5 — On Aug. 23, Sandy Atkinson and Kin Wright (-7) won the Men's Golf Association Best Ball event at Palm Aire Country Club.