Automated vehicle makes debut in Sarasota

One of the world’s leaders in public transit today debuted the future of autonomous transit services, possibly in Sarasota.

In the parking lot of The Mall at University Town Center, France-based Transdev held a demonstration of an automated transit vehicle that it envisions could service similar shopping centers or other destinations locally and across the country.

“Florida, in general, is a good environment for this type of application,” said Dick Alexander, executive vice president at Transdev North America. “This is real cutting edge. This is the year (automated vehicle systems) will come to life.

The event was held in partnership with Benderson Development and EasyMile, a France-based firm that specializes in last-minute solutions for transit and develops software for autonomous vehicles.

A vehicle holding up to 12 people circled through the valet parking lot outside the mall.