Authorities on hunt for second homicide suspect

A suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Alexander Cherp remains at large, but detectives at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believe he remains in the area.

Alan Baily

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Alan Bailey, who lives less than a half-mile from the site where Cherp was shot and killed the evening of Feb. 4.

“There’s a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading us to (Baily),” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said.

Co-defendant Jose Hernandez, 19, was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of robbery and murder.

Detectives believe Cherp was shot sometime between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 4. He was found outside his vehicle shortly after midnight Feb. 5 by an off-duty security guard at Greenbrook Park, in the 6600 block of Greenbrook Boulevard.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Bristow said witness testimony implicating both Bailey and Hernandez gave the sheriff’s office the probably cause it needed to make arrests in the case. Finger print and ballistics evidence also supports the arrest.

Bristow said detectives do not know why the robbery turned into a homicide, but said the incident was a “drug deal gone bad.”

“This was not a random incident,” Bristow said. “This person was a target. Just to put people’s minds still at ease — do we have an individual out there that’s wanted for homicide? Sure we do. People should always be cognizant of what’s going on. But do we have a person committing random homicides? No.”

Baily had been arrested in late December for a Dec. 7 armed robbery in the 14400 block of State Road 70, Bristow said.

Anyone with information on Baily’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.