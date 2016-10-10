Authorities await toxicology results in DUI manslaughter case

The Florida Highway Patrol is waiting for results on a toxicology screening for Gregory Peter Miller, 44, of Lakewood Ranch.

He was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage after an accident early Sunday in Hillsborough County.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said troopers had conducted traffic stops of three vehicles racing on southbound Interstate 75 about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicles were stopped along I-75 south of Big Bend Road and tow trucks were on the scene loading the vehicles at 4:16 a.m. when a southbound Honda pickup driven by Miller veered on to the shoulder, striking Ruskin's Troy Maguire, 48, one of the tow truck drivers, before slamming into a tow truck.

Maguire died at the scene.

FHP Spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskin said toxicology results will take 30 to 60 days to be complete.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office records show Miller has been released on a $500 bond.

Gaskin said the case is now in the hands of the courts.