Sarasota High 5 Moments: 09.07.17

1 — Former Riverview High boys swimmer Austin Katz was named to the USA Swimming 2017-2018 National Team in the 200 backstroke on Sept. 1.

2 — Cardinal Mooney senior running back Bryce Williams ran for 264 yards and a touchdown in the Cougars’ 37-0 win over Bishop Verot on Sept. 1.

3 — Riverview High football graduate Vince Sellers Jr., a true freshman at Tennessee State, had 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Tigers’ 17-10 win against Georgia State on Sept. 2.

4 — Sarasota Christian volleyball junior Cassie Bontrager had nine kills and six digs in the Blazers’ three-set win (25-18, 25-16, 25-13) against Imagine School North Port on Sept. 1.

5 — Sarasota Military Academy boys cross country junior Alan Romero (18:22.00) finished eighth in the Lemon Bay Invitational on Aug. 26.