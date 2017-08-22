Artistic sea debris headed to Mote

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s resident marine animals are getting some new neighbors.

Starting Dec. 9, Greta the Great White Shark, Natasha the Turtle and other oceanic friends will arrive at Mote as part of the new exhibit “Sea Debris: Awareness through Art” featuring “Washed Ashore.”

Smith the Sea Jelly is made of plastic bottles, nylon rope, bottle caps and other debris, a statement from Mote said. The sculptures on display are made of debris found on Oregon's coastline. Photo courtesy of WashedAshore.org.

The exhibit, which will be on display through early June 2018, will feature large marine-inspired sculptures made entirely out of plastic gathered from the Oregon coastline, a statement from Mote said.

The handmade pieces range from 15- feet-long to 10 -feet- wide and seven-feet-long and eight-feet-high. The exhibit will include more than seven sculptures.

“As a leader in marine literacy, Mote is always seeking to display exhibits that not only entertain our guests, but also teach them how they can be good stewards of the ocean,” said Evan Barniskis, Assistant Vice President of Mote Aquarium in Mote’s statement. “’Sea Debris’ is a fun and creative way to start the conversation regarding an issue that is affecting all of the world’s oceans on a macro- and microscopic scale. It is our hope that this exhibit opens guests’ eyes, not just to the problem, but to the solutions regarding sea pollution.”

Throughout the exhibit’s display at Mote, aquarium visitors can enjoy marine debris-related events, such as a beach clean-up, science cafes, a film festival and special lectures.

“Washed Ashore” is a nonprofit community art project based in Bandon, Ore. For the past six years, the organization has converted tons of plastic pollution from Pacific Ocean beaches into art, Mote’s website said.