Sarasota High 5 Moments: 08.24.17

1 — Riverview High senior quarterback Arthur Brantley threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the Rams’ 41-6 preseason win over Lakewood Ranch on Aug. 18.

2 — Sarasota High sophomore running back Brian Battie ran for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Sailors’ 19-6 preseason loss to Palm Harbor University High.

3 — Riverview volleyball junior Abby Quigley had 12 kills in the Rams’ three-set win (25-23, 25-23, 25-18) against Sarasota on Aug. 22.

4 — The Cardinal Mooney boys golf team (151) won its nine-hole match against Riverview (157) on Aug. 22 at Laurel Oak Country Club.

5 — Booker High senior quarterback Talik Keaton ran for 83 yards in the Tornadoes’ 26-0 preseason loss to Palmetto on Aug. 18.