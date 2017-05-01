Art Gallery reception for “The Sparrow”

A concert, a tea and native son at the library, are just some of this week's events.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 5
Where: Frame of Mind, 23 W. Granada Boulevard
Details: Karlene McConnell is a University of Central Florida fine arts graduate. Her art has been shown in galleries from Florida to New York. "The Sparrow," will be on display at Frame of Mind Art Gallery through May. Meet the artist at the opening reception.
Sweet Adeline Spring Concert
When: 2:30 p.m. raffle viewing; 3:30-4:30 p.m. concert, Sunday, May 7
Where: Tomoka United Methodist Church, 1000 Old Tomoka Road
Details: Taylors + 2 quartet and the Pitch Pipers quartet. Song of the Coast will sing secular, patriotic and sacred music. Songofthecoast.org or 673-4398
Cost: Suggested donation $10 at the door
Tea and Tunes
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: Anderson Price Memorial Building, 42 N. Beach Street
Details: Treat your mother, daughter, aunt, friend, shut-in neighbor, or even your favorite guy to tea and classical and Broadway music performed by Jo Traywick’s students. Hats not required, but the best one will receive a prize.
Library guest speaker
When: 2-3:30 p.m., Monday, May 8
Where: Ormond Beach Regional Library auditorium, 30 S. Beach Street
Details: Wesley Dunn was born in Daytona Beach, a 5th generation member of the Dunn family and grew up working in many of the family businesses including Dunn’s Lumber and Dunn Brothers Hardware. He became owner/operator of the beloved Dunn’s Toys & Hobbies in Downtown Daytona.