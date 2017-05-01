Art Gallery reception for “The Sparrow”

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 5

Where: Frame of Mind, 23 W. Granada Boulevard

Details: Karlene McConnell is a University of Central Florida fine arts graduate. Her art has been shown in galleries from Florida to New York. "The Sparrow," will be on display at Frame of Mind Art Gallery through May. Meet the artist at the opening reception.

Sweet Adeline Spring Concert

When: 2:30 p.m. raffle viewing; 3:30-4:30 p.m. concert, Sunday, May 7

Where: Tomoka United Methodist Church, 1000 Old Tomoka Road

Details: Taylors + 2 quartet and the Pitch Pipers quartet. Song of the Coast will sing secular, patriotic and sacred music. Songofthecoast.org or 673-4398

Cost: Suggested donation $10 at the door

Tea and Tunes

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: Anderson Price Memorial Building, 42 N. Beach Street

Details: Treat your mother, daughter, aunt, friend, shut-in neighbor, or even your favorite guy to tea and classical and Broadway music performed by Jo Traywick’s students. Hats not required, but the best one will receive a prize.

Library guest speaker

When: 2-3:30 p.m., Monday, May 8

Where: Ormond Beach Regional Library auditorium, 30 S. Beach Street

Details: Wesley Dunn was born in Daytona Beach, a 5th generation member of the Dunn family and grew up working in many of the family businesses including Dunn’s Lumber and Dunn Brothers Hardware. He became owner/operator of the beloved Dunn’s Toys & Hobbies in Downtown Daytona.