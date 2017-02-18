Arrest made in Lakewood Ranch murder case

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has arrested Jose Hernandez and charged him with murder and armed robbery in the Feb. 4 fatal shooting of Alexander Cherp in Lakewood Ranch.

Jose Hernandez

Hernandez, 19, was charged early Saturday morning. The second suspect in the case, Alan Baily, 17, remains at large and is wanted on arrest warrants for murder and armed robbery. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. Anyone who might have any information in the incident should call those same numbers.

Detectives believe Cherp was shot sometime between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 4. He was found outside his vehicle shortly after midnight Feb. 5 by an off-duty security guard at Greenbrook Park, in the 6600 block of Greenbrook Boulevard.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office distributed a photo of Cherp's vehicle, a 2012 gray four-door Mercedes, and still requests help from anyone who saw the vehicle on Feb. 4 and might have information in the case.