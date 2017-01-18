Aria penthouse breaks Longboat sales record

The luxury real estate market on Longboat Key is showing now signs of slowing down, as a recent transaction became the largest condominium sale since 2013.

Michael Saunders & Co. agents represented both the buyer and seller behind the $5.25 million sale of a penthouse in the new Aria condo complex. There were 20 showings for the Gulf of Mexico-overlooking unit, which the real estate firm said in a news release is unusual at the price point.

“This record-breaking sale is an exciting event and shows the strength of the luxury market in our region,” said Michael Saunders, founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Co. in the release. “This is one example of the popularity of new construction, rare penthouse amenities and ideal location of Longboat Key.”