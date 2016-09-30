Architecture month programming to kick off this weekend

The Center for Architecture Sarasota will host its third annual October Architecture and Design Month starting this weekend.

Sandra Timpson Motto, vice chair of the Center for Architecture Sarasota, believes that this program is important for Sarasotans to partake in, because it opens the public’s eyes to the one art form they’re all exposed to on a daily basis.

“When a community is more aware and knowledgeable about what is being built, they can have a voice in shaping it,” she says. “The end result is a more beautiful, healthy and sustainable community.”

Programming will run through Oct. 27, beginning with the Celebratory October Opening and CityLab Scholarship Presentation Friday, Sept. 30. This event will honor the new Dean of the University of Florida College of Design, Construction and Planning, Dr. Chimay Anumba, as well as the UF CityLab Sarasota graduate students who will be awarded scholarships from the CFAS Scholarship Fund.

On Oct. 1, the center’s daily October blog will begin distribution to its members. The blog is written by Board Chair Cynthia Peterson and assisted by Lissette Callejas, and it aims to shed light on unique local structures.

From Oct. 7 to Nov. 30, students in the UF CityLab Sarasota program’s Advanced Graduate Architectural Design II course will get to showcase their work in the Bayfront Sketches Exhibit. Throughout the semester these students have been designing their vision for a cultural district along the Sarasota Bayfront, and their sketches for the potential project will be on display in the Chapell Gallery. Entrance to the exhibit is free and the gallery is open Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 10-2 p.m.

Programming will continue with an exclusive tour of the Eide Center on Oct. 8 for CFAS members. The tour will feature a peak at a rare book and Asian Art collection as well as brief lectures by interior designer David K. Lowe, landscape architect Michael Gilkey and project architect Guy Peterson, FAIA.

Both members and non-members alike are welcome on a historic walking tour on Oct. 22 with John McCarthy. This is the first of five tours that will be available throughout the program year, and this one is titled “The Citrus Walk.”

Architect Marlon Blackwell, FAIA, will give a lecture on public architecture at a reception on Oct. 27. Blackwell serves as Distinguished Professor at the Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design at the University of Arkansas.

For more information and reservations for all events, visit cfasrq.org or call 350-5430.