Aqua condominium sells for $7.79 million

A condominium in Aqua tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 280 GGP LLC sold the Unit 4 condominium at 280 Golden Gate Point to Richard Perlman and Ellen Hanson, of Sarasota, for $7.79 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths and 7,798 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Alta Vista Street

Jared Winters and Cassandra Levy Winters sold their home at 1700 Alta Vista St. to Philippe Koenig, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1900, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,586 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2009.

Phillippi Gardens

Bradley Anderson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5445 America Drive to Victoria and Robert Spiller, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., for $585,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,500 in 1987.

One Watergate

Elliot Silverman, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 9-B condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Ramah, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2013.

The Landings

George and Mona Mansour sold their home at 4899 Peregrine Point Circle E. to Mark and Kristen Horler, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,749 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 1997.

La Linda Terrace

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 2167 Hawthorne St. to Rachel and Mathew Sykes, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2014.

Alinari

Gary Roche, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his Unit 1402 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Ames Gross and Stephanie Lowet, of Chevy Chase, Md., for $415,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2009.

Gulf Gate Woods

Greg and Barbara Boic, of Carolina Shores, N.C., sold their home at 7525 Mariana Drive to Hillard Abroms, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, for $385,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,821 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2014.

Granada

Stephen Maisto and Mary Jean Byrne-Maisto sold their home at 3602 Camino Real to James and Stephanie McCue, of Sergeantsville, N.J., for $345,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,500 in 2011.

Gulf Gate East

Mervin Hayman, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3743 Kingston Blvd. to Janice Goodman and Patrice Onofrio, trustees, of Hinesburg, Vt., for $332,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Hudson Harbour

Iris Ahlstrom, of Clearfield, Utah, sold her Unit 201 condominium at 800 Hudson Ave. to Nancy Daniel, of Sarasota, for $282,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,313 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1999.

Homecroft

Shelley Mulconrey, senior personal trust officer of Horizon Bank, sold the home at 3436 Estrada St. to Marilyn Miller, of Bremen, Ind., for $280,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2007.

South Gate

Erich and Rosalina Russ, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3010 Bougainvillea St. to Ryan and Lilibeth Osorio, of Sarasota, for $261,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,000 in 1997.

Henry Abraham and Carol Belding and Peter Abraham, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2614 Grove St. to Andrea Roosa, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2013.

Neil and Allyson O’Connor sold their home at 3737 Shade Ave. to Vanessa Lima, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2008.

Palm Lakes

Robert Ventrice and Kathleen, trustees, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., sold the home at 6105 Camphor Ave. to Albert Parker and Christina Chin-Parker, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,595 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2011.

Broadway Promenade

Cecilia Gondor, of Miami and Magdalen Gondor, of Daytona Beach, sold their Unit 1222 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Isabel Alvarez and Martin Wieland, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2012.

Palmer

Walsleben Florida Invest LLC sold the home at 2340 Waldemere St. to David and Anna Albero, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,000 in 2015.

Bay Haven

Robert and Mary McSteen sold their home at 995 Virginia Drive to 995 Virginia LLC for $247,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,000 in 2011.

Long Meadow

Pamela Alvanos, of Venice, sold the home at 2229 Bougainvillea St. to Laurie Rosin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $240,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2015.

Kenwood

Hyde Properties III LLC sold the home at 2276 Wisteria St. to DL Hutton Properties LLC for $230,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2009.

Harbor Oaks

Francis Long, trustee, sold the home at 2111 Oak Terrace to Victor Izquierdo Jr., of Sarasota, for $222,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $23,000 in 1976.

Central Park II

David Chadwick, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 323 condominium at 850 S. Tamiami Trail to Gregory Bukowski, of Sarasota, for $216,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2007.

Oak Shores

Jennie Brannon, trustee, of Parkersburg, W.Va., sold the home at 766 Locklear Ave. to Brooks and Tiffany Morgan, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,205 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2012.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Cove

Richard and Christine Pearson, of Chelmsford, England, sold their home at 5422 Siesta Cove Drive to Sheryl Riley, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2005.

Siesta’s Bayside

Stanley Bass, of Sarasota, sold his home at 549 Commonwealth Lane to Abrahim Roostaian and Jennifer Sisson, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,734 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 1987.

Gulf and Bay Club

R. Wendell Spragins, of Boca Grande, and Trevor Spragins, of Clemmons, N.C., trustees, sold the Unit 506 condominium at 5750 Midnight Pass Road to John and Michele Muir, of Plymouth, Mich., for $740,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $717,500 in 2003.

Casa Blanca

Jarg Properties LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Franz Ferraris, of Ontario, Canada, for $650,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 757 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $569,300 in 2014.

Crescent Arms

Myers Realty Co. LLC sold the Unit 17 condominium at 6308 Midnight Pass Road to Gerald and Janice Baynai, of Trenton, Mich., for $525,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,100 in 2002.

Seashell

Brian Sullivan and Dennis Kern, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Crescent Properties LLC for $429,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $378,000 in 2015.

Island Reef

William and Judy Schick, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit C107 condominium at 8776 Midnight Pass Road to Mary Sue Karp, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $419,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2005.

Bay Oaks

Heather Stacy, of Dayton, Ohio, sold her Unit A-52 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to J&E Holdings of Sarasota LLC for $353,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2014.

Mariner’s Inlet

William Healy, trustee, of South Sioux City, Neb., sold the Unit 4-B condominium at 9042 Midnight Pass Road to Samuel and Cheryl Maddaluna, of Bernardsville, N.J., for $300,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $104,300 in 1989.

PALMER RANCH

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Francis and Florence Goodwin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8730 Grey Oaks Ave. to Lupe Cooke, trustee, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 2001.

Turtle Rock

Gloria Scott, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8122 Deerbrook Circle to Robert Scott, of London, United Kingdom, for $550,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,790 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2003.

Isles of Sarasota

Richard and N. Elaine Anderson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6055 Benevento Drive to Elizabeth Steiner, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,500 in 2009.

Villagewalk

Marian Batzer, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5778 Ivrea Drive to John Poggioli, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,300 in 2002.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Dian and Dennis Duffy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 803 condominium at 7026 Prosperity Circle to Parviz Daneshjoo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $262,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2005.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

John and Patricia Rutherford, of Placitas, N.M., sold their home at 265 Harbor House Drive to Clarissa and Delian Zafirov, of Osprey, for $662,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $413,700 in 1999.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

D. Frederick Leith, David Ferguson and Hugh Welsford, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Stephen Blowers, trustee, of Osprey, for $635,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2010.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Thomas Mayer and Carla Dolder, of Osprey, sold their home at 1277 Rudder Lane to Daniel and Beverly McKee, of Osprey, for $560,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2009.

Bay Acres

Judith Kraut, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 337 Bay Vista Ave. to Randy Rodriguez, of Osprey, for $224,900. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

John and Karen Grieger, of Lakeland, sold their home at 2901 Casey Key Road to Stephen Slawson and Linda Slawson, trustees, of Nichols Hills, Okla., for $3,725,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.5 million in 2002.