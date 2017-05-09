+And they’re off!

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch found its first loggerhead turtle nest of the season May 7. Jeff and Terri Driver were patrolling when they found the nest near the 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Code enforcement officer Chris Elbon also did the first evening beach inspection last week.





+Turtle Tracks

Week of April 30- May 6

2017 2016

Nests 1 3

False Crawls 0 4

Total as of May 6

2017 2016

Nests 1 4

False Crawls 0 4

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory