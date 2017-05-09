The first turtle nest of the season was found on May 7.
+And they’re off!
The Longboat Key Turtle Watch found its first loggerhead turtle nest of the season May 7. Jeff and Terri Driver were patrolling when they found the nest near the 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Code enforcement officer Chris Elbon also did the first evening beach inspection last week.
+Turtle Tracks
Week of April 30- May 6
2017 2016
Nests 1 3
False Crawls 0 4
Total as of May 6
2017 2016
Nests 1 4
False Crawls 0 4
Source: Mote Marine Laboratory