Aloma Bowl stays open after property sale falls through

Set up the pins and start a new game, because Aloma Bowl is here to stay.

Winter Park bowlers breathed a sigh of relief as Aloma Bowl owners announced recently that they would not be closing the location — a welcome turn of events for many residents who feared the bowling alley property would be sold and turned into a hardware store.

The center currently is accepting registrations for summer leagues and will continue into the fall.

“We are open,” said Kendra Gaines, a general manager with Aloma Bowling Centers. “We are happy to continue serving our bowlers, both casual and competitive. … People have grown to know that Aloma Bowl is there. We’ll continue to be there as long as it’s destined to be.”

The beloved 40-year-old bowling spot was part of a potential property sale to become an Orchard Supply Hardware Store.

The hardware store chain had approached the bowling alley about making a sale, but the deal was contingent on the hardware store getting approved by the Winter Park City Commission last month.

That wasn’t be the case. City commissioners denied the project because of issues with the project meeting its parking requirements — a shortage of 24 parking spaces.

Aloma Bowl co-owner Vincent Luccisano later was told by Orchard Hardware Supply representatives that they could not make the adjustments needed to meet the project requirements.

“Now that the deal hasn’t gone through, we’re going full-steam ahead,” Luccisano said. “We’ve got a 40th anniversary coming up, and we’re going to start some celebrations over the summer.”

The decision marks a sweet victory for 16-year-old Winter Park high-schooler Danielle Allison, who led a charge to protect the bowling alley.

“It’s kind of surreal, honestly,” Allison said. “I still can’t believe we were actually able to pull it off.”