Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Alexus Lewis

Alexus Lewis is a senior cheerleader at Booker High. She was named to the Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American team after tryouts on July 20 at University of South Florida and is raising money to participate in the London New Year's Day Parade.

When did you start cheerleading?

When I was 13 years old, eighth grade at Booker Middle. In seventh grade, I saw some friends do it and said, 'Man, that looks fun!' The next year, I tried out and made it.

What is the appeal of cheerleading to you?

It's the Friday Night Lights thing, being out on the field with everyone. It's fun.

What is your best skill as a cheerleader?

I'm a base, so strength.

Do you have a favorite cheerleading memory?

Our homecoming pep rally when I was a sophomore, I'll never forget it. We did a Bring It On-type battle, and it was so fun.

What do you say to people who think cheerleading isn't a sport?

If you have done it, you know it's a sport. We work out just as hard. Throwing people into the air isn't as easy as you think. There aren't any 'games,' but there are so many routines. It's hard cardio, and the risk of injury is high as well.

What was your reaction to making the All-American team?

Well, I was iffy on even going. I had messed up some in practice and didn't want to mess up there, but I went. I didn't mess up, but I still wasn't sure if I would make it. When they called my name, I was like, "Me?" It was a cool moment.

What is your favorite food?

Spaghetti with meatballs.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Hawaii, I've always wanted to go there.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. It's challenging, but once you get into the flow, it connects. I like how you use it in real life, even when you're not thinking about it.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

My dance teacher (Courtney Smith) says to be in the moment. Don't think about yesterday or the next few hours. You need to be in the moment to do your best.

Finish this sentence: "Alexus Lewis is ... "

... Bubbly, easy-going and fun to be around. I'm happy most of the time, and I try to make everyone else happy with me.