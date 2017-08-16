Aging in Paradise Resource Center debuts new name, partnership

Although its mission is to enhance the quality of life for local seniors, Aging in Paradise Resource Center is taking steps to enhance itself as an organization.

At a sponsors-only cocktail hour on Aug. 16 at Zota Beach Resort’s Viento Kitchen & Bar, Suzy Brenner, the center’s executive director, announced that the organization will now be known as The Paradise Center.

And not only is the organization getting a new name, it’s merging with the Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living, and The Paradise Center board is actively searching for a new space for the center. It currently resides on the second floor of Longboat Island Chapel.

“We are forever indebted to the Longboat Island Chapel for realizing our community’s need for a senior resource center and creating Aging in Paradise,” a statement from Brenner handed out at the event said. “But as the chapel grows and AIPRC expands, the time is right for both organizations to move forward independently.”

Brenner told the sponsors present that having a new center could bring more people to the center. Where it resides now isn’t exactly an easy place to find, she said. In addition, having a bigger space will allow the center to host multiple activities and forums at the same time.

With the partnership of the Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living, a non-profit organization that brought the medical center to Longboat Key’s Centre Shoppes with support from the Longboat Key Foundation, the two will merge but still have separate boards.

“It seemed like the perfect marriage to get together,” Brenner said.

In an effort to secure a new location, The Paradise Center is launching a capital campaign, and until it has a new location, the center will continue all of its programs.

“We will continue to provide hundreds of workshops, classes and diverse activities from art and brain health to yoga and Zumba. Literally A to Z,” Brenner said in the statement.







