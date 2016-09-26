Adam Putnam visits Lakewood Ranch

State commissioner on agriculture will share with business professionals at a luncheon Tuesday.
Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam, who oversees the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will discuss state and regional issues during a luncheon Sept. 27, at the Polo Grill and Bar.
The Manatee and Sarasota chambers of commerce and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance united to host this event.
Registration now is closed.