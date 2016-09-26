 Skip to main content
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam speaks at the Florida Energy Summit in 2013. Courtesy photo.
East County Monday, Sep. 26, 2016 5 hours ago

Adam Putnam visits Lakewood Ranch

State commissioner on agriculture will share with business professionals at a luncheon Tuesday.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Florida’s leader on all things agriculture will address business professionals Tuesday.

Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam, who oversees the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will discuss state and regional issues during a luncheon Sept. 27, at the Polo Grill and Bar.

The Manatee and Sarasota chambers of commerce and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance united to host this event.

Registration now is closed.

