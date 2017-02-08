Accident victim identified as Lakewood Ranch man

A Lakewood Ranch man who died in a crash Feb. 6 in Hillsborough County has been identified.

The Florida Highway Patrol released the name of Matthew James Charron, 46, on Wednesday as being the victim of an accident on Interstate 75.

Charron was traveling in the inside lane southbound just south of Big Bend Road when, according for the Florida Highway Patrol report, he lost control of his Lexus, traveled into the outside lane and collided with a semi truck being driven by Brian Christopher Rivard, 44, of Naples. Rivard was not injured.

Charron died at the scene. An investigation is pending.