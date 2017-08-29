Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Abby Quigley

Abby Quigley is a junior volleyball player at Riverview High. She had a team-high 12 kills in the Rams' season-opening, three-set win against Sarasota High on Aug. 22.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I think we are coming up on my fourth year playing. My friend Sam (Reisky), we played tennis together and we're family friends. She started playing (volleyball) the year before me, and I saw how much fun she was having. Everyone kept telling me it was something I should try too, so I did, and I've loved it ever since.

What is the appeal of volleyball to you?

I love being part of a team. It's just the best thing. I think you make so many friends that way, and the friendships last. The common goal of winning, too, I'm a competitive player. But being part of a team that is loving and caring and that supports you no matter what happens on the court is the most important thing to me.

Did you play other sports growing up?

Tennis is all I played before this, and people still joke that I have a 'tennis serve,' because I lean over.

What is your best skill on the court?

I don't know, hitting and blocking, I guess they are pretty tied. Just hitting, in general, is my favorite.

What is your favorite volleyball memory?

This coach I had, he transformed my game, and I'll always remember him. It's Coach (Brian) Wheatley, he was my coach for Venetian Bay (club volleyball) last season and he totally changed the way I look at volleyball. He makes you work when you need to work. He improved my game so much, like beyond words. I really owe so much to him. I don't know if that's really a memory, I just love him.

What are your personal goals for this season?

I think to be a more positive teammate, all the time. I know I can get down on myself sometimes when things aren't going the best. I've been working on that, and I'll continue to work on it throughout the season.

What is your favorite food?

I really like mac and cheese. That's the big one, and pizza, cheese pizza.

What is your favorite TV show?

'Criminal Minds.' I'm obsessed with that.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Probably Santorini (Greece). I just think it's beautiful there, I'd like to go there in the future.

What is your favorite subject in school?

I really like Spanish, and math, too. But Spanish I find so interesting. I'd like to be able to speak a different language fluently.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Something along the lines of 'never give up, the best is yet to come.' That sounds so cliche, but my mom (Kelly Quigley) always says inspirational things like that. Also, to always work hard.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

I always laugh hard when Kayla (Walker) is around. She's seriously the funniest human being ever. She always tells her personal stories, and they're real, but they're so funny.

Finish this sentence: "Abby Quigley is ... "

... Someone who never gives up. I always think I can do better, no matter if it's in school or in volleyball. If I mess up on a point, I make sure I get the next one, or do something better the next play. On tests, I always make sure I get a better grade the next time.